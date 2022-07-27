Big Sky Season 3 potential Release Date

Big Sky comes with the tagline, “Enjoy the view. Watch your back.” The tagline is the perfect fit for the show that belongs to the drama, crime, thriller, and mystery genre. The show is based on The Highway series book written by C.J. Box. The show has enjoyed two successful seasons, and now finally, it is time to know more about Big Sky Season 3. The second season finale ended in May on ABC, and now is the right time to give you some happy news. Let us begin by telling you the release date of the show.

Big Sky Season 3: Release Date

Firstly, Big Sky Season 3 is happening. The third season was announced in May itself. The third season will air on September 21, Wednesday on ABC at 10 p.m. E.T. The series enjoys an average of nine million viewers per episode. Soon after the renewal announcement, the big news was shared on the official Instagram profile of the show. The fans were super excited to know about the renewal and, of course, the show’s release date. Now that you have this information too, you can be happy about this too. With the release date now available, you can officially start the countdown to see how the cops will tackle another intense mystery.

The second season had a 0.4 demo rating and 3.13 million viewers. Even though it did not top any list, it has successfully maintained a consistent rating which was enough for ABC to order renewal. In the third season, ABC is expecting to have nine million viewers per episode.

The two seasons in total housed 34 episodes. The number of episodes of the third season is yet to be announced.

Big Sky Season 3: Casts

According to sources, the casts of the upcoming season include:

Katheryn Winnick as Jenny Hoyt

Kylie Bunbury as Cassie Dewell

Logan Marshall-Green as Travis Stone

Dedee Pfeiffer as Denise Brisbane

Omar Metwally as Mark Lindor

Jaina Gavankar as Reh Bhullar

Anthony Pena as Deputy Poppernak

Anja Savcic a Scarlet Leyendecker

Jamie-Lynn Sigler as Tonya

Here is some additional information about the casts. Jensen Ackles, who made an appearance in the second season’s finale, will join the series as a regular cast member. The Supernatural actor will be playing the role of Sheriff Beau Arlen, now Jenny’s new boss.

Also, Ackles took to Instagram to tease the fans about his role. Even without a facial glimpse, he looked like a handsome sheriff for sure. Further, Jamie-Lynn Sigler is also now a series regular. In addition, Reba McEntire will join the cast of Big Sky.

Plot

The official plot of Big Sky Season 3 is still unavailable. However, ABC has thrown some light on the viewers regarding the expectation. Reba McEntire and Jensen Ackles will step into Big Sky again in the third season. They will be solving a new mystery. You now might wonder what this mystery is all about? Well, according to the ABC press release, the mystery is related to the mercurial matriarch of an established local family. Rebecca, who will play the role of Sunny in the upcoming season, will have an interesting role to play.

People come to Sunny when they plan to go on big camping trips. However, the customers go missing. Why do they go missing, and what is the story behind it is exactly the plot that will keep you tuned to the upcoming season.

We will update you with our information regarding the plot once more information is available.

Where To Watch Big Sky?

Big Sky Season 3 will air on ABC on September 21 at 10 p.m. E.T. You can also stream the series on the official website of ABC. You also have an option to go for the ABC app too. Further, the series will also be available on Hulu.

