Your Honor Season 2 Spoiler, Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer

Your Honor Season 2 has been renewed! I know the news might come out as a shock to you as the series was initially labeled as a limited series. But since the US drama series managed to break the record and become the most-watched debut season on Showtime, its renewal was pretty much inevitable.

Produced by CBS studios and created by Ron Ninio and Shlomo Mashiach, Your Honor is based on Kvodo, an Israeli TV series. The first season ended on a baffling note, and now, viewers are wondering what to expect in season 2. And so, here is all the intel on Your Honor season 2.

Your Honor Season 2 Filming

The team of Your Honor is back at work and filming for the second installment. Moreover, the showrunner from the first season, Peter Moffat, has been replaced by Joey Hartstone, who was the writer in the first season. The change in showrunners is because Moffat lives in the UK, and he didn’t want to return to the US for work again. However, Hartstone was not the first choice for a showrunner, and David Manson took on the job after Moffat’s exit. But, he, too, quit in a short time period, and now Hartstone will be bringing viewers’ favorite show back to life with ten new episodes.

Your Honor Season 2 Release Date

There is no official release date for Your Honor season 2. But don’t worry! The series will be airing in early 2023 earliest, according to us. After all, filming for it has already begun.

Moreover, Bryan Cranston, the lead actor for the hit series, has also shared that the second season will be the final season. While announcing this shocking news, Cranston explained his statement by saying:

“I am [currently] preparing for the second and last season of Your Honor, which is a limited series that I did for Showtime. As they tell me, it got higher ratings than any other series they’ve ever had — and so, one more season of that.”

Although, Showtime hasn’t confirmed this news yet. And maybe if this season also turns out to be a super hit like the first season, Showtime can convince everyone to change their mind and work on a season 3.

Your Honor Season 2 Cast

Unfortunately, we don’t have the official cast list. Nonetheless, we have a pretty good idea about who will be returning to your screens for Your Honor Season 2. This includes the following:

Bryan Cranston as Michael Desiato

Michael Stuhlbarg as Jimmy Baxter

Hope Davis as Gina

Lilli Kay as Fia

Hunter Doohan as Adam

Keith Machekanyanga as Lil Mo

In addition to these, Rosie Perez from The Flight Attendant is also going to be a part of season 2. She will be playing the role of Olivia Delmont, an assistant US attorney, in the final season. Andrene Ward-Hammond will also be a part of the US drama and play the role of Big Mo. Additionally, Sofia Black D’Elia, Isiah Whitlock Jr, and Carmen Ejogo will also return to play their roles.

Your Honor Season 2 Plot

Season one’s plot revolved mainly around Michael Desiato, a judge in New Orleans, who found himself in a sticky situation as he bent as many rules as he could to save his son Adam. At the beginning of the season, viewers get to see Adam being a part of a hit and run. Unfortunately, the person Adam kills in this accident is none other than Jimmy Baxter’s son. And as we all know, Baxter is no ordinary man. He is a crime boss, and his wife Gina would stop at nothing to avenge their son. Hence, Desiato does everything in his power to save Adam.

Adam, on the other hand, just can’t stay away from the Baxter family as he begins dating Fia, Jimmy’s daughter. And so, he gets very close to the family and the dangers that surround them. By the end of the season, all those dangers catch up to him as viewers get to see one of Jimmy’s enemies shoot him at a party, and in the process of it all, Adam, too, gets shot. Just as Adam gets shot, Michael runs into the party.

Now the question is, what will happen in season 2? As the first season mainly revolved around Michael’s love for Adam and everything that he does to save him. But now that Adam’s shot and probably dead (unless he somehow manages to survive the gunshots to his neck), what will Michael do? Will the season show all of Michael’s lies catch up to him? Or will he set out to avenge his son’s life and create havoc in the lives of those who killed his son? Whichever path the writers choose for the next ten episodes, we are sure the season will be amazing and full of suspense-filled events.

Your Honor Season 2 Trailer

There is still no trailer or teaser for the latest season of the Showtime series. And it seems like there probably won’t be one released until the release date is close. After all, this is the pattern that Showtime has been following for ages.

We are sure the trailer will be spectacular. It will also give us an overview of what to expect in Your Honor Season 2. If we get any more updates, we will let you know!

