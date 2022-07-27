Greta Gerwig Barbie Movie Has a Release Date in 2023

Greta Gerwig Barbie Movie is an upcoming movie based on the popular Barbie franchise. The fact that it is a live-action movie makes the movie very different. Greta Gerwig is the director of the movie. Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach are the writers for the movie. Even though it is an action movie, it is a romantic comedy too. Surprisingly, the development of the movie began back in 2014. Finally, after a long wait, we have a release date for the movie. This post will bring you all the information about the Greta Gerwig Barbie Movie.

Greta Gerwig Barbie Movie: Release Date

The expected release date of the Greta Gerwig Barbie Movie is July 21, 2023. Previously, the development of the movie began in September 2009. Also, the screenplay was rewritten multiple times. Therefore, we expect it to be picture-perfect. Choosing the director and cast of the movie took a long time. Finally, Gerwig officially signed to be the movie director in 2021. In the first half of 2022, the movie’s cast was finalized.

With the screenplay written and the director and the casts of the movie decided, Greta Gerwig Barbie Movie started rolling. The principal photography of the movie began in March 2022. Warner Bros. Studios, Leavesden in England is where the principal photography took place. Also, the entire shooting took place in a very short time. The filming was wrapped on July 21, 2022.

House of Ho Season 2 is Renewed on HBO Max

You Season 4 – Joe Goldberg Has a New Rival Adam

Currently, the movie is in its post-production phase. Here is a fun fact about the movie. The first release date of the movie was June 2, 2017. The release date of the movie has been revised five times in total. We hope that July 21, 2023, is the final release date. Let us now see the casts of the movie.

Casts

The primary casts of the movie are:

Ryan Gosling as Ken

Margot as Barbie

Additional casts of the show are:

Ritu Arya

Will Ferrell

Emma Mackey

Nicola Coughlan

Michael Cera

Sharon Rooney

Simu Liu

Hari Nef

Kate McKinnon

America Ferrera

Alexandra Shipp

Issa Rae

Emerald Fennell

Jamie Demetriou

Ncuti Gatwa

Rhea Perlman

Greta Gerwig Barbie Movie: Plot

Finally, it is time to learn about the Greta Gerwig Barbie movie’s plot. The events of the movie take place in Barbie land. It will, of course, center around Barbie, our doll. She is forced to leave the place because of her imperfection. So, yes, you are in for an adventurous ride with Barbie. In this real world, she discovers that perfection can only be found within; the external things do not matter.

Even though the plot of the movie sounds very cliche, we can bet that it will have its twists and turns. Greta Gerwig, a feminist, is writing and directing this movie. Therefore, we will see something powerful in the movie for sure. Of course, the plot matters, but conveying the story equally powerful. Finally, only time will tell whether the movie is a hit or a fail.

Loki Season 2 Drops New Photos from the Set Before the Premiere

You Season 4 Release Date – Is it Renewed or Canceled by Netflix

Trailer

The trailer of the movie is not available yet. However, Warner Brothers have recently released the movie’s initial images of Barbie and Ken. In the image, we can see Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken.

Superman & Lois Season 3 – Elizabeth Tulloch Teases about Villain

According to reports, the movie will consider past criticism. Therefore, we hope that the makers manage to keep the audience happy. Previously, the movie received criticism for its lack of diversity. However, we now have Greta in the movie; therefore, we believe that she will take care of the previous issues of the franchise. From the initial pictures, we can say that the costumes are bang on. We will update the post with the movie’s trailer once it is out!