The successful singer-songwriter then released multiple more albums: Unbroken, Demi, Confident, and Tell Me You Love Me. Lovato is one of the founders of Safehouse Records. The other two founders are Nick Jonas and Phil McIntyre. The successful singer-songwriter then released multiple more albums: Unbroken, Demi, Confident, and Tell Me You Love Me. Lovato is one of the founders of Safehouse Records. The other two founders are Nick Jonas and Phil McIntyre.