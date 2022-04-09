Opening Sequence Of Ultraman Season 2 Revealed

Ultraman Season 2 is just around the corner and with the release date of the series so close, Netflix has revealed the opening animation sequence of Ultraman. In the opening clock, the viewers could see a few action sequences. Apart from the action sequence, the makers have ensured to keep the plot of the series under the wrap. However, information about the series is pretty figurable based on the promotional material which is circulating on the internet.

For instance, it is known that the different characters of Ultraman will be joined by Jack, Zoffy and Taro in Ultraman Season 2. All the six main characters will partner in Ultraman Season 2 to form the legendary Ultra 6 Brothers, Also, not only these new protagonists will be joining the team, but one can also expect to see new villains in Season 2 of Ultraman. Alien Pedanto will be the brand new villain in the series.

Opening Sequence Of Ultraman Season 2

Ultraman Season 2 is set to be released on the 14th of April on Netflix. The opening sequence of the same can be termed as an extremely clean version of the introduction of the show. The theme song that is performed by Noilion is also not available for the viewers in the opening sequence of Ultraman Season 2.

In the opening sequence, the viewers can see the return of many characters. These characters will group together to fight the aliens. The teaser of the same is seen in the video. The clip only reveals a few of the action sequences and the narrative of the show is kept under the wrap.

Previously, Netflix released the official trailer of the same on 6th January 2022. One can watch the trailer to get a glimpse of the opening song “3” by Nolion. In the official trailer, the viewers can finally quench their excitement by seeing all the six ultra warriors of the show.

Details

Most of the details of the series are kept under the wrap. However, little of the information is available to the viewers. For instance, Maaya Sakamoto will be the newest member of the cast of the show. Also, it is confirmed that the second season of Ultraman will be featuring six episodes. The previous season featured 13 episodes that had a runtime of 25 minutes. All the episodes of the previous season are available on Netflix. On 14th April, the episodes of Ultraman Season 2 will again be exclusively available on Netflix.

Eiichi Shimizu, Tomohiro Shimoguchi and Eiji Tsuburaya are the creators of the show. The show belongs to the genre of animation action, adventure, drama, fantasy and sci-fi. The first season of Ultraman was released back in 2019. The show had an IMDb rating of 6.8 and it earned one nomination. The second season of the show was previously confirmed in 2019. The teaser of the show was released in July 2020 but then things took a downward spiral for the show.

For instance, the COVID pandemic hit the world and further, there were rumors surrounding Suzuki and his wife. According to few few reports, the actor had an affair and then, it was being climate that Suzuki tried committing suicide. Later, his wife was also down with fatigue. Owing to the personal troubles, it was announced by Suzuki that he is stepping away from all the entertainment industry related activities. After his drop-out, new discussions were taking place searching for his replacement and finally, the makers narrowed it down to Tomoaki Maeno. The series faced many setbacks in its production but soon, it will be airing on Netflix to win the hearts of its fans.

