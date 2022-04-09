Shrek 5 Is it Confirmed?

Eddie Murphy is finally letting the information regarding Shrek 5 out to the fans and we are all here for it! Although the movie was confirmed to come out a long time ago it still hasn’t made its way to the cinemas yet. So, what is the reason behind this delay and how much longer do we have to wait until we get the much anticipated 5th part of Shrek? Well to find out, continue reading the article!

To be clear one thing, Shrek 5 is not canceled! The production is taking longer than expected due to certain reasons however regardless of these difficulties the movie is not canceled. This is for sure! The 5th part will come out after a long time so of course there will be major differences in the previous and the upcoming movie. Even McCullers mentioned in one statement of his that the 5th part will be a ‘reinvention’. Although he refused to elaborate on this we are sure that the story of the 5th part will be a pivotal point for the franchise. McCullers did not pass any comments regarding the script either. However he did say that the script meant a lot to him and it has been ready for a very long time!

Shrek 5 Release Date

Unfortunately there is no confirmed release date yet. The 4th part came way back in 2010. And the 5th part got confirmed to be under production in 2016. Since then the project has suffered major delays. And as the filming schedule is unknown we can’t predict the release date either.

Hopefully in the near future we’ll get to know something substantial regarding the premiere of the 5th installment of the Shrek franchise. So, until then stay tuned!



Characters of Shrek 5

Well even though very little is known about the upcoming 5th part one thing that we can all be confident about is the original cast and characters. Of course the entire core voice cast will return for Shrek 5.

So, expect the following to be there in the upcoming installment:

Eddie Murphy for Donkey

Mike Myers for Shrek

Antonio Banderas for Puss in Boots

The whole idea to produce the 5th part of Shrek 5 is to reinvent the story. Which means that the previous characters will yet again make the integral part of the movie but there can be new additions as well! And unfortunately we don’t have any official sources telling us about the new characters. Hence you’ll have to remain patient.

Other than this the chances of Cameron Diaz to return for the voice of Fiona are very bleak. Because the actress retired from the industry a while back and it seems unlikely for her to return in Shrek 5. Which means that the creators will have to look for a new voice for the fan favorite Fiona.

Shrek 5 Trailer

Up till now there is no official trailer. We don’t have any sort of promotional footage for it either. So, it looks like we’ll have to remain patient for a pretty long time. Usually trailers release 2 to 3 months before the official premiere, hopefully this will be the same case with Shrek 5.

Story of Shrek 5

As mentioned before Shrek 5 will reinvent the franchise. So, don’t expect the continuation of the story. Yes, it is titled ‘Shrek 5’ but a new story awaits you! The creators have remained tightlipped regarding the plot so we know that something big is coming. But of course the nostalgic value will be there in the upcoming part. Because how else will they attract the audience? This is all that we know regarding it!

