This Fool is Renewed for Season 2 on Hulu

Winning the audience’s love with the portrayal of a series of ludicrous and farcical events, Hulu’s new comedy “This Fool” sets the foundation for a loopy comic sensibility that not only makes it worth binge-watching but has also solidified itself as one of the year’s funniest comedies with its arrival. Ultimately making its admirers eagerly desirous of having This Fool Season 2 on their plates to once again get a taste of the show that happens to merit derisive laughter and amusement!

Well, fear not! Here is all that you need to know about This Fool Season 2; whether it is renewed or canceled, what is its release date, who is the cast, what is its episode count and if the trailer out etc.

So, keep on reading the article to find the answers to all of your questions!

Is This Fool Season 2 Renewed or Cancelled?

Good news, folks! ‘This Fool’ has been officially renewed by Hulu for its second season.

The official announcement was made on the 10th of November, 2022 at 9: 22 pm via Twitter. It reads:

“Tell your cousins. season 2 of #thisfoolhulu is coming to @hulu”

Owing to its immense popularity among fans and critics alike, it was expected that we will be getting another season of the said show in question one way or another, though nobody thought it would get one in just two months of its official premiere.

So, for those people who are still in doubts, there is more of Julia Lopez (Chris Estrada) to come in the future y’all! Just stay tuned!

At the moment, we do not have any news regarding the release date status for the upcoming season of the popular show.

Which, if you ask me, is quite understandable as it is still too early to expect the release date announcement. Since its first season just premiered on the 12th of August, 2022 and we only got the second season’s renewal announcement in the month of November.

Taking in the fact that it takes a lot of time in the production as well as filming of another season, three months’ time seems quite short for them to be done with all of that.

So, it is too soon for now but if we are to speculate, it will most probably debut around the middle of 2023 like its first season did.

Who are the Cast Members and Characters for the New Season?

Though, we have no official notice from the franchise concerning the cast of season two, one thing is for sure that the main cast members will definitely be returning to reprise their roles in the new season of ‘This Fool.’

Following are their names and the characters that are portraying:

Chris Estrada as Julio Lopez

Frankie Quiñones as Luis

Michael Imperioli as Minister Payne

Michelle Ortiz as Maggie

Laura Patalano as Esperanza

Julia Vera as Maria

Other than that, we do not know who else will be joining in as the network has not revealed any new casting announcement so far.

Such details are only made public when there is little time left before the next season is premiered. Thus, we will have to wait and see what happens next!

What could be the Plot of The Fool’s Second Season?

Naturally, the plot of the second season will continue on from where the last episode of season one left the larger audience off.

Seeing that it was titled “A Fresh Start,” we can safely assume that a new chapter will be opened for our main protagonist where he has to deal with some new challenges and how he then deals with them.

Perhaps he might finally start thinking about his “future” seriously and face his demons that he has been avoiding all along.

How many Episodes are there going to be?

Seeing that the first season of “This Fool” had a total of ten episodes, we can also expect the same number of episodes from the second season as well.

With each having a run time of twenty four minutes and releasing all together at the same day.

What is the show “This Fool” all about?

Result of the creative abilities of Chris Estrada, Pat Bishop, Matt Ingrebretson and Jake Weisman, “This Fool” is an American comedy television series that is loosely based on the the comedian’s (Chris Estrada) life who is also playing the lead role of Julio Lopez in the series.

As per its official synopsis:

“Julio Lopez is 30 years old and still living with his mother and grandmother in his childhood bedroom. He works at Hugs Not Thugs, a gang rehabilitation centre in Los Angeles that helps recently incarcerated people readjust to life outside of prison [but is very skilled at avoiding his own problems]. His older cousin Luis is a former gang member who was recently released from prison after an eight-year stint, and is now in the Hugs Not Thugs program.”

Grounding on culture and neighbourhood, the half-hour unsentimental comedy is set in working class South Central Los Angeles that explores the complexities of poverty.

Where to Watch This Fool?

The show “This Fool” is exclusively available to watch on Hulu Network which is its original streaming platform.

So, once the second season premieres, viewers around the world will be able to stream it on Hulu only.

As of now, all ten episodes of the first season are available to watch on the platform, if any of you have still not watched its season one.

Is the Trailer out?

No, as for now, there is no official teaser trailer for This Fool Season 2 yet as it is too soon.

However, the trailer for season one is available to watch.