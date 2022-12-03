Moonhaven Renewed For Season 2: AMC+

Moonhaven Season 2 is ready to debut soon on AMC+.

AMC+ 2022 release Moonhaven has been renewed to premiere in the next year, 2023, as per Variety. The series was recently produced in the August of 2022. Set in the science-fiction genre Moonhaven Season 1 unfolded the story of Bella Sway, who, being trapped in the conspiracy, struggles to demolish the evil forces willing to destroy the Earth.

Moonhaven Season 1 was created and directed by Peter Ocko. Additionally, the series was executive produced by Deb Spera.

Here we will focus on the updates related to the renewal status of the series Moonhaven Season 2.

Will Moonhaven Have a Season 2?

Yes, the series Moonhaven will have a Season 2. The continuation of Peter Ocko’s creation Moonhaven is being praised by Dan McDermott (president of entertainment for AMC Studios and AMC Networks), with predictions of some new promising production ideas about the series, as per Variety. As he says:

“What Peter and the team are crafting for season two is next level, and the fans will be thrilled.”

Moonhaven Season 2 and the Cast

This American sci-fi dystopian world ‘Moonhaven Season 2” may bring the same cast as previous, including Emma McDonald, Dominic Monaghan, Amara Karan, Ayelet Zurer. Alongside Joe Manganiello, Kadeem Hardison, and Yazzmin Newell, as per Verity.

AMC+ has announced the series Moonhaven Season 2 with a run of 6 episodes as previously. The release date for the series Moonhaven 2nd season is confirmed to debut in the next year, 2023. However, following the ratings on Rotten Tomatoes and Metacritic, the series Moonhaven can be observed with almost average approval among the audiences. Despite this fact, the new season of Moonhaven is ready to get started with the development for Season 2.

