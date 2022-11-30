Heartbreak High Season 2 Renewal Status 2022

Heartbreak High Season 2 is on the way! Want to know more about it? Continue reading this article!

About the Show Heartbreak High

Netflix’s breakthrough hit Heartbreak High is an updated version of a popular show from the ’90s. The show is about Hartley High School, a fictional high school, and its students play a major role in the story.

What is the Renewal Status of Heartbreak High Season 2?

The Australian comedy-drama revival was given a second season order by Netflix on Wednesday.

Over 42.6 million free views were logged in only three weeks after the show’s premiere on Netflix in September. This widespread acclaim by the viewers became the basis of the renewal of season 2.

What Will be the Storyline of Heartbreak High Season 2?

Harper and Amerie reconciled in season 1 when she revealed her trauma with Chook. In season two, we’ll certainly see the BFFs exact more revenge on Chook, as he needs to be taught a lesson.

Further, Amerie and Malakai’s relationship appears to be fading, but maybe there is more, and we’ll get to see that in season 2.

Season 2 of Heartbreak High will most certainly provide more information about the prospective romance between Darren and Cash as well.

When Will Heartbreak High Season 2 be Released?

So yet, Netflix has not announced when we might expect to see Season 2 of Heartbreak High. According to our speculation, Heartbreak High season 2 will not premiere till 2024 at least. Late 2023, at the earliest, if luck is on our side.

The premiere schedule and production details of Season 1 lend credence to this assumption. Casting, shooting, and editing Season 1 reportedly took around a year and a half. If production on season 2 follows the same pattern, we won’t see it until 2024 at the earliest.

Who Will be in the Cast of Heartbreak High Season 2?

We will be seeing the following actors in the season as they were present in season 1 as well:

James Majors playing the role of Darren

Choe Hayden playing the role of Quinn

Thomas Weatherall playing the role of Malakai

Will McDonald playing the role of Cash

Josh Heuston playing the role of Dusty

Gemma Chua-Trah playing the role of Sasha

Chika Ikogwe playing the role of Jojo Obah

Brodie Townsend playing the role of Ant

Bryn Chapman-Parish playing the role of Spider

Sherry-Lee Watson playing the role of Missy

Ayesha Madon playing the role of Amerie

Asher Yasbincek playing the role of Harper

Moreover, we will get to see many new faces too in heartbreak high season 2.

Is There a Trailer for Heartbreak High Season 2?

No, right now, the production has not started, so there is no trailer available.

