Will Black Panther 3 Get a Renewal?

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever saw a successful theatrical release across the globe. With strong reviews, it won the hearts of both the fans and the critics. The movie paid due tribute to Chadwick Boseman, who portrayed T’Challa and died in 2020 because of colon cancer. The makers decided not to recast his character and earned the respect of the fans. Shuri, Nakia, Okoye, M’Baku, and Queen Ramonda took the lead in the sequel. With the sequel now released, fans are wondering about the fate of Black Panther 3. If you are one of those curious fans, keep reading to know all about Black Panther 3.

Black Panther 3: Is It Happening?

After the release of Wakanda Forever, there has been no official news regarding Black Panther 3. However, the ending of the film should be noticed. It is because the film ends with a promising hope of Panther 3 by stating, “Black Panther will return.” Therefore, without any official confirmation, we can be sure that another installment is happening.

The Idea About Black Panther 3

After the passing away of Chadwick Boseman, the makers needed to figure out Wakanda Forever. Before making any official announcement regarding Black Panther 3, the makers wanted to see how the fans would receive the second film.

Nate Moore stated the same during an interview. Ryan Coogler also wanted to check the reception of Wakanda Forever before deciding on the theme of Blank Panther. However, while stating the same, Moe confirmed that there are ideas regarding Black Panther 3. Moore also admitted that he is not good at multitasking, and he likes to pay his entire focus on what is in front of him.

In short, even though there is no official confirmation, we will soon start hearing about the details of Black Panther 3.

Unsurprisingly, Marvel Studios have already announced its release for the next few years. Therefore, we are certain that we must wait a long time to watch Black Panther 3 on screen. According to speculation, Black Panther 3 will not be out until late 2026. This long gap is not surprising considering the fact that the gap between Black Panther and Wakanda Forever was also four years.

However, simultaneously, it must be noted that the Phase 6 projects of Marvel Studios are still unannounced. The Phase 6 projects are reserved for:

25th July 2025

7th November 2025

13th February 2026

If it receives a greenlit, it might also fill one of these slots. We will confirm the same once there is an official announcement regarding it.

Plot

It is obvious that Marvel Studios will keep the plot of the third installment under wrap until the release date of the movie is closed. However, we can predict the plot of Black Panther 3 based on Black Pan: Wakanda Forever. Firstly, there are plenty of unanswered questions.

We do not yet know the fate of the recent alliance between Namor and Wkandans. At the end of the movie, Namor tells Namora that he is playing a long game. However, what the game is, we do not know yet. Additionally, in the movie’s post-credit scene, Nakia and T’Challa’s son named, Toussiant, are introduced. His introduction includes Prince T’Challa, who is the son of King T’Challan. Therefore, there is a high chance that Black Panther 3 will focus on this new character to some extent. However, the length of the role cannot be predicted yet.

Casts

We expect all the main cast to return for the next movie. Therefore, the predicted cast includes the following names:

Letitia Wright as Shuri

Lupita Nyogo’o as Nakia

Danai Gurira as Okoye

Winston Duke as M’Baku

Tenoch Huerta as Namor

Martin Freeman as Everett Ross

Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams

Of course, there will definitely be new casts in the upcoming installment.

Wrap Up

This is all we know right now. Keep coming back to lay your hands on the updated information. We will update this post as soon as there is an official announcement.