I Literally Just Told You Season 3 Release Date, Cast and Trailer

A British game show called I Literally Just Told You debuted on Channel 4 on December 16, 2021. Jimmy Carr serves as the program’s host. There are some multiple-choice questions that test general knowledge, but the vast majority of the questions are memory-based and focus on facts and events that occurred earlier in the episode. What to expect in I Literally Just Told You Season 3? Well, as in the previous seasons, the competition begins with four contestants in each episode, but two of them are eliminated at various points throughout the show. This leaves the remaining two contestants to compete against one another. The value of each question rises from £250 to $2,000 over the course of the game. Continue reading to know when I Literally Just Told You Season 3 will release and more!

I Literally Just Told You Season 2

After the massive success of the debut season, I Literally Just Told You returned for the second season on September 26, 2022. The second season housed seven episodes in total. The last season was aired on November 11, 2022. The episodes were aired on a weekly basis.

I Literally Just Told You Season 3

Now that the second season has ended, the fans are wondering about I Literally Just Told You Season 3. At the time of writing, there is no news regarding the approval or cancellation of I Literally Just Told You Season 3. However, considering the fact that the series is a major hit amongst the audience, we expect good news regarding I Literally Just Told You Season 3 soon. Keep following this post to get all the updated information on I Literally Just Told You Season 3.

More About the Series

The idea for the show came from Richard Bacon, who also serves as an executive producer. He anticipated that the majority of people’s short-term memories are so poor that even if you gave the audience and the game show contestants all the answers, they would still get the majority of them wrong during a game show. According to Bacon, the show was a “perfect fit” for the Channel 4 network. Jimmy Carr called the show’s pitch the best he’d ever heard, saying it “will stay crazy for years.”

The series has an IMDB rating of 7.3 and is loved by both the audiences and the critics.

Top Cast

Jimmy Carr hosts the show, and Maggie Adrien is the question writer along with Emy Adamson. Few of the contestants of the show are

Derrick Evans

Nadine Coyle

Asim Chaudhry

Alex Horne

Lorraine Kelly

Production

Following the production of an unaired pilot episode in the fall of 2020, Channel 4 decided to commission the program for a total of six one-hour episodes to be aired between December 2021 and January 2022. Two episodes per day of the first season were recorded with a small, socially isolated audience. A celebrity episode had contestants Aisling Bea, Alex Horne, and Asim Chaudhry playing for charity. Lorraine Kelly was also featured in this episode. A US version produced by NBC and starring Ron Funches and Adam DeVine is in the works.

What to Expect?

The contestants are tested on their knowledge of the previous five minutes approximately once every five minutes during the show. At its core, the concept consists of the makers writing the questions down as the show is being performed. Therefore, when the show begins, at least half of the questions that will be asked on the show have not yet been written, and the producers write the show based on what occurs live.

There are no such general-knowledge-based questions on the show. The fun format and the types of questions asked in the show make it pretty interesting.

Wrap Up

Currently, there is no news regarding I Literally Just Told You Season 3. However, there is a strong chance of I Literally Just Told You Season 3 happening. We will update you with the release date of I Literally Just Told You Season 3 once there is an official announcement regarding the same.

