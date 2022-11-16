After the huge success of its first season, Drag Race Italia is back with its second season! With Priscilla, Chiara Francini, and Tommaso Zorzi as jury, this time around, a total of ten drag queens compete to win the title of the Next Drag Superstar by showcasing their charisma to the fullest! Up till now, Italy’s fiercest divas have beautifully demonstrated their talent in the previous four episodes. Fans around the world are now waiting patiently for the Drag Race Italia Season 2 Episode 5 release date and preview to see them in action again.

Here is all that you need to know about the upcoming episode of the over-the-top extravaganza!

Drag Race Italia Season 2 Episode 5 will release worldwide on Thursday, November 17, 2022.

Where to Watch Drag Race Italia Season 2 Episode 5?

The fifth episode of the second season will air at 9:00 A.M on Discovery Plus in Italy. Subsequently, it will be free-to-air on Real-Time and will also be available to stream worldwide (except in Italy) on WOW Presents Plus – though. You do have to be a subscriber to watch it on the WOW channel.

As far as the international viewers are concerned, the fans of the show can watch Drag Race Italia Season 2 Episode 5 on the given dates and times:

British Summer Time: 2.00 P.M on November 17, 2022

Indian Standard Time: 6.30 P.M on November 17, 2022

Singapore Standard Time: 9:00 A.M on November 17, 2022

Philippines Standard Time: 9.00 A.M on November 17, 2022

Japanese Standard Time / Korean Standard time: 10.00 P.M on November 17, 2022

Australia Eastern Daylight Time: around midnight on November 18, 2022.

So, do not forget to watch the new episode once it premieres in a few days on the aforementioned times and platforms.

Where to Stream Drag Race Italia Second Season’s Episode Five?

Like it was mentioned before, the subscribers of the channel WOW Plus can stream the episode online at a cost ranging from five dollars a month to fifty dollars a year.

Warrior Nun Season 3 Release Date and Renewal Status

White Noise Movie Release Date on Netflix

However, the yearly subscription package comes with advertisement-free streaming for the users who avail of it.

What Happened In The Fourth Episode Of Drag Race Italia Season 2?

The fourth episode was titled “Daughters of the Stars / Figlie delle stelle” and was released on November 10, 2022.

For the mini challenge, “the queens [were] quizzed on horoscopes” through a spinning wheel test, but it did not meet everyone’s expectations and hype.

Moreover, the drag queens from the first season were also invited “to improvise as fortune tellers” for the main challenge.

By being paired with them, they were required to develop personas of particular zodiac sign and to present something unique:

Aura Eternal represented Pisces

Gioffré represented Aquarius

Panthera Virus represented Scorpio

Skandalove represented Gemini

La Petite Noire represented Taurus.

La Diamond also represented Taurus.

Nehellenia comes out as an Alien to represent her masculine personality through feminine touch.

In the end, La Diamond won the challenge with flying colors, and Nehellenia received positive critiques, while Gioffré and Panthera were at the bottom.

When was Drag Race Italia Season 2 Released?

The second season made its debut on October 20, 2022.

Cast

Drag Race Italia’s second season consists of total of ten contestants that were announced on September 30, 2022.

Following are their names, ages at the time of the filming, and cities where they came from:

Aura Eternal (24 years old) – Palermo, Sicily

La Diamond (35 years old) – Riesi, Sicily

Gioffré (25 years old) – New York City, United States

Nehellenia (31 years old) – Rome, Lazio

La Petite Noire (31 years old) – Palermo, Sicily

Skandalove (33 years old) – Corato, Apulia

How to Watch Yellowstone Season 5 Online?

The People We Hate at the Wedding Film Is Scheduled To Be Released In November By Amazon Studios!

However, four contestants have already been eliminated:

Panthera Virus (29 years old) – Florence, Tuscany (eliminated in the fourth episode)

Obama (33 years old) – Rome, Lazio (eliminated in the third episode)

Tanissa Yoncè (28 years old) – Catania, Sicily (eliminated in the second episode)

Narciso (29 years old) – Frosinone, Lazio (eliminated in the first episode)

Episodes

It will have a total of eight episodes, with each episode having a one-hour run time.

Is there a Teaser for Season Two?

Yes, the teaser was released on September 30, 2022.

Everything you need to know about the Netflix Original Film Bird Box 2!

Trailer

Yes, the trailer was released on October 15, 2022.

Check official Trailer:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

So, what are you waiting for, folks? Do not forget to watch the episode once it premieres. Till then, recap on previous episodes to catch up on the show.