Everything you need to know about the Netflix Original Film Bird Box 2!

Bird Box came out back in the winters of 2018, and in no time, it won all hearts. Its story was based on Malerman’s 2014 gripping novel. Since Bird Box was an immense hit, its sequel was somewhat expected. Everyone is curious to know about Bird Box 2. Shortly in July 2020, Josh Malerman, the author of Bird Box, confirmed there would be a sequel. Now the real question is: when Bird Box 2 will be released?

What is the Release Date of Bird Box 2?

At the moment, little is known about the release date of Bird Box 2. Everyone is wondering when Netflix will give fans a release date for second part of Bird Box, given that we know it will appear at some time in the future. Well, since the production has not even begun right now, we do not think it will release anytime soon. So we know we will have to wait till the end of 2023 at least.

What Will be the Plot of Bird Box 2?

We think Bird Box 2 will start from where the first movie left off. In the first part, People on the earth have been taken over by supernatural beings. Anyone who looks at them experiences their worst fear, becomes insane, and commits suicide. After a lengthy, perilous, blinded trek, Malorie (played by Sandra Bullock) and her two children were seen entering the school for the blind toward the end of Bird Box.

Ten years after the movie’s conclusion, the sequel will take place. Malerman stated in a conversation with Inverse:

“Malorie begins where the movie finishes, at a school for the blind. After that, it suddenly accelerates a few years later, and ten years later, it really takes off.”

Who will be in the Cast of Bird Box Second Part?

It’s safe to assume that at least some of the important characters from the first part will return. However, since Bird Box is a horror thriller, this might not happen.

Horror movies are known for bringing in a brand-new cast with each sequel. While some actors stay on the cast list, there is a significant likelihood that Bird Box 2 will have an entirely new ensemble.

This is all just conjecture at the moment, so it will be interesting to see who joins the cast of the Netflix original movie Bird Box 2. Although there have been no official announcements, we anticipate seeing Sandra Bullock reprise her role as Malorie with her adopted children.

To conclude it all, we are super excited for Bird Box 2. We think it will be as brilliant as the first one.

