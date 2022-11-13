The People We Hate at the Wedding Film Is Scheduled To Be Released In November By Amazon Studios!

Agreeing to a wedding to which we do not want to go to is a very relatable scenario that every one of us has gone through in life. This is exactly what makes this comedy, “The People We Hate At The Wedding,” appealing to the masses. The movie’s theme revolves around flawed, immature people making terrible choices to avoid consequences. This adds the comedy factor because it ALWAYS manages to blow up in their face and leaves them vulnerable.

The People We Hate at the Wedding Plot

The People We Hate At The Wedding is a perfect story of any dysfunctional family (by that, we mean every). It follows the lives of two siblings, Alice and Paul, and their not-so-traditional mother, Donna.

Donna, the mother of the two, is now a widow living in the Chicago suburbs and frequently fancies herself a blunt with a glass of wine while enjoying her time with her best friend. Paul lives in Philadelphia with his handsome and smart boyfriend, who has recently been acting very … unlike how he usually is. Alice, the intelligent, independent, and beautiful one, finds herself working a job that wasn’t really going to take her anywhere in life, where she gets strung into an office affair with her married boss. And then comes Eloise: a trust fund baby. She was the child Donna bore after marrying a charming Frenchman. Eloise was an example of a perfect woman. She was perfect, stunning, cultured, educated, and someone who had lived a cushioned private boarding school and college life. To make matters worse, she is also extremely kind and nice to everyone.

When it comes to the time when Alice and Paul’s half-sister, Eloise, has to walk down the aisle, who isn’t to say there won’t be any problems? Over the course of the wedding week, the reunion brings out not only the hidden secrets of the family but also self-realizations.

However, this hilarious combination of family dynamics will surely get the biggest laughs from its audience because of how relatable family issues are and how these dynamics apply to us all!

Cast of TPWHATW

Allison Janney as Donna

Kristen Bell as Alice

Ben Platt as Paul

Cynthia Addai-Robinson as Eloise

Karan Soni

Dustin Milligan

Tony Goldwyn

Isaach de Bankolé

Jorma Taccone

Julian Ovenden

Production And Crew of the Film

The movie is a comedy written by Wendy and Lizzie Molyneux, also called the Molyneux siblings. The movie is based on the famous novel of the same name by Grant Grinder, who’s authored several best-selling books.

On its announcement in March 2021, it had cast Ben Platt, Allison Janney, and Allison Murphy. In July 2021, Kristen Bell replaced Murphy.

The direction of the movie is by Emmy winner Claire Sancon, also part of the long-running fan favorite “Brooklyn Nine-Nine.” Eager to revitalize the genre, she was ready to dive deeper into the world of wedding comedies. This was especially so after her hit film” Set It Up.” With nothing but admiration for the characters, she was meticulous when it came to choosing her beloved cast, as she took several factors into consideration.

The People We Hate At The Wedding Release Date

The movie was announced in March 2021 in collaboration with Amazon Studios and FilmNation Entertainment. Production of the film began in London on September 2021 and was set to post-production status in August 2022. By September 2022, it had reached completion and is now set to release on Friday, 18th of November, 2022. It will be available for streaming on PrimeVideo.

The People We Hate At The Wedding Trailer

The trailer takes off with the scene of the mother and the two siblings in a prison cell. That is when you know: this movie is going to be one hell of a ride!

Watch out the trailer for the People we hate at the Wedding below:

Having to go to a wedding you really could not care about less just because of family obligations is something we have all experienced. With the constant mishaps throughout the trailer, the viewer can know for sure that for the whole duration of the movie, they will be sitting with their grips clenched tight. The ending of the movie (Eloise’s gut-wrenching letter highlighting the troubles the three have brought her) makes us curious about how the movie is going to end: are they going to work on their differences, or will the three return to their regular lives, away from London? Will the siblings always hate Eloise and alienate her because of their differences, or will they look past those differences and form a familial connection?

