Enola Holmes 3 Release Date, Cast and Trailer Expectations

Helmed by Harry Bardbeer, Enola Holmes films has been setting the record straight since its first installment, and with its newly released sequel surpassing fans’ expectations and ranking in the top most watched charts with its debut, many are wondering when will they have Enola Holmes 3 on their plates to once again see our leading lady’s unrelenting sass and energy in the third movie as well.

Loosely based on the Nancy Springer’s novel series, the story about the teenage sister of the famous Sherlock Holmes instantly wooed everyone with not only its unique story arc but also its rambunctious energy that made us want to have more of Enola’s spunky personality.

Up till now, both the original film and the new sequel have been successful in indulging the larger audience with a delightfully engaging mystery, a grand sense of adventure, and laughter throughout the film. However, the main question that arises here is whether there will be Enola Holmes 3 or not.

Well, fear not! Below are all the details you need to know about Enola Holmes 3 release date, who is the new and returning cast, is the trailer out, and much more.

What is Enola Holmes 3 Potential Release Date?

As of now, we do not have the release date for Enola Holmes 3 as it has not been confirmed by Netflix yet.

Owing to the fact that Enola Holmes 2 just made its debut, it seems safe to say that it is quite early to expect the third film from the franchise – since they are now busy with the post-production of the sequel (which made its world premiere on the 4th of November, 2022).

However, we can speculate that one way or another, we will soon have a third installment as Millie Bobby Brown (who plays Enola Holmes) is more than excited to reprise her role for another movie. Even the second film’s ending also indicates to the viewers that there is more to come in the future *spoiler* with Moriarty escaping from prison and Dr. John Watson joining in the franchise as well.

So, for now, we just have to wait patiently till we hear the good news!

Who will be the New and Returning as Cast for Enola Holmes 3?

Seeing that the third movie has not yet been confirmed, we do not have the official notice for the new and returning cast members.

However, there is no doubt that the majority of the original cast will be returning for Enola Holmes Three. Our lead, Millie Bobby Brown, will definitely return as Enola Holmes if there is going to be the third movie. She made her plans quite clear in an interview with ScreenRant:

Yes, absolutely. I would love to be a part of another one. I would love to see her do more cases, be put under pressure, be put in crazy situations, and make her feel vulnerable again. I absolutely love seeing her back at work.

Moreover, it is also likely that the following cast members will also be returning for the new film to reprise their roles:

Henry Cavill as Sherlock Holmes (how can we survive without the Holmes’ siblings, right?)

Louis Partridge as Lord Tewkesbury (the romance between Enola and Tewkesbury just started, how can we not see the fan-favorite lord in the new film and get a glimpse of their dating life?)

Helena Bonham Carter as Enola and Sherlock’s eccentric yet iconic mother Eudoria

Susie Wokoma as Edith

Adeel Akhtar as Lestrade.

While on the other hand, it seems like we are going to have some new additions to the Enola Holmes franchise too.

Sharon Duncan-Brewster will be back to portray Sherlock’s nemesis, Moriarty – who, as we saw in the second film, flees from jail (so another encounter totally is expected).

Himesh Patel will be the new addition to the franchise as Dr. John Watson (Sherlock’s sidekick and loyal friend) – which, more or less, means we will see more of the classic duo in the near future too.

Other than that, fans desperately wish that Sam Claflin will return in the third film as Enola and Sherlock’s brother Mycroft, but we can not say if that will happen or not as he is absent in the sequel as well.

What Could be the Plot of Enola Holmes 3?

Like its predecessor, the sequel does not leave any cliffhanger in the film from which the next film can continue on from, but from the two major clips that we got in the end; Moriarty escaping and Dr. John Watson making his grand entrance – we can assume that the plot might involve those two.

Clearly, Moriarty will probably be back to create some havoc and take her revenge from the Holmes siblings, as both sent her to jail.

But luckily for them, their team is expanding as well as Enola and Sherlock not only has Tewkesbury, but they now also have Dr. John Watson too to assist them in fighting for justice and world peace.

However, since the movies are based on Nancy Springer’s novels, there is a high chance that the third film will follow the plot from the third book, Enola Holmes: The Case of the Bizarre Bouquets.

Of course, the adaptation might have lots of changes and twists in it since the plot for the sequel was also quite different than the original book.

Is there a Trailer for the Third Film?

No, there is no official trailer for Enola Holmes 3 yet.

