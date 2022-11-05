Gangs of London Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot and More

With the first season receiving massive praise and attention from the critics as well as fans around the world, the stewards of the franchise decided to grace the fans with Gangs of London Season 2 to once again bring “engaging drama” and “exhilarating action” to the larger audience like its previous season!

Being referred to as “a modern crime family masterpiece,” the show hooked the viewers with its action-packed sequences and its bloodcurdling violence that shook the fans to their core. Ultimately leading them to want to have their hands on its second season as soon as the first one ended to have more of the gang drama on their screens!

Owing to its ever-growing popularity among the masses, there was no doubt that sooner or later, the story of these criminal organizations would continue, and apparently, the time has finally arrived for that to happen.

Here is all that you need to know about the Gangs of London Season 2 release date, who is returning as cast, what will be its plot, and much more! Check them out now.

What is the Gangs of London Season 2 Release Date?

Gangs of London Season 2 will make its debut in the United States on the 17th of November, 2022, on the AMC+ streaming platform.

However, the second series is already available to watch in the United Kingdom and Germany because of its premiere on the 20th of October 2022 in both countries.

Fun Fact: Gangs of London Season 2 was initially scheduled to release in the year 2021, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the production, as well as the filming, was delayed. As a result, post-production of the second season was put off as the filming only began in the month of May 2021 and was wrapped up in February 2022.

Thus, it took almost two and a half years for the second season to finally make its official premiere.

Where to Watch Gangs of London Season 2?

The second season of Gangs of London will be available to watch in the US on the online streaming platform AMC+ as AMC has taken over US broadcast and co-produce rights.

While on the other hand, viewers from countries like the UK and Germany can watch it on its original streaming platform “Sky Atlantic” and on NOW with a NOW Entertainment Membership.

As far as international viewers are concerned, we do not know yet whether the television series will even be released in other parts of the world or not.

So, as of now, the second installment of the British action–crime drama television series is only available in countries like: U.K., Germany, and US.

What could be the Plot of Gangs of London Season Two?

As we already know, the first season opened us up to England’s capital city London “being torn apart by the turbulent power struggles of the international gangs that control it.” Especially the chaos that ensues with “the sudden power vacuum that’s created when the head of London’s most powerful crime family [Wallace Family] is assassinated.”

Thus, the second season takes place one year after the events of the first installment of the show; we will see the fall of the Wallace Dumani empire and the rise of another force that takes over the city.

As per the official synopsis of the second series:

“One year after the death of Sean Wallace and the violent reckonings of series one, the map and soul of London has been redrawn. The surviving Wallaces are scattered, the Dumanis broken and estranged, and Elliot is now being forced to work for The Investors.”

Thus, to maintain order in their so-called criminal world that has been shattered ever since their leader’s death:

“The Investors have aligned behind heroin baron Asif Afridi, and together they have installed a new ruling force in London in the form of a brutal gang leader — Koba.”

But, Koba is not your typical gangster as “his vision for the criminal landscape is a dictatorship” where “old school gangster codes don’t exist and in which he holds a complete monopoly over London’s drug trade.”

Though many say “monopoly can’t last forever,” which means gangs will fight back, the main question that arises here is, “who will win the battle for London’s soul?”

We will have to wait for its premiere to find that out! But, as far as the intel we are getting from the fans from UK and Germany, the second season is apparently blowing everyone’s minds out with its thrilling comeback.

So, do not forget to watch out once it debuts y’all!

Who are the Returning and New Cast Members of the Gangs of London Season 2?

Luckily for us, the majority of the original cast members are returning to reprise their roles in the second season of Gangs of London.

Given below are their names and the characters they are portraying:

Colm Meaney as Finn Wallace

Lucian Msamati as Ed Dumani

Sope Dirisu as Elliot Finch

Michelle Fairley as Marian Wallace

Brian Vernel as Billy Wallace

Valene Kane as Jacqueline Robinson Alexander “Alex” Dumani

Paapa Essiedu as Alexander “Alex” Dumani

Pippa Bennett-Warner as Shannon Dumani

Orli Shuka as Luan Dushaj

Narges Rashidi as Lane

Mark Lewis Jones as Kinney Edwards

Ray Panthaki as Jevan Kapadia

Jind Lusi as Vicky Chung

Asif Raza Mir as Asif Afridi

Besides some old faces, we are also going to have some new faces in the show’s second season as well.

Here are the names of the five new characters joining the cast:

Waleed Zuaiter (Baghdad Central, The Spy) will play the role of Koba, the new gang leader.

Jahz or “Jasmine” Armando (a French rapper) will portray Saba as her first t.v role.

Fedy Elsayed ( Baghdad Central, A Private War) will take on the role of Faz.

Salem Kali (Un Prophete, Dealer) will play Basem

Aymen Hamdouchi (SAS: Red Notice, Criminal: UK) as Hakim.

Other than then, there will be some guest appearances in the new season too, and the names of those guest stars are:

Emmett J. Scanlan as Jack O’Doherty

Richard Harrington as Mal

Aled ap Steffan as Darren Edwards

Darren Evans as Ioan

Carolina Lee-Johnson as Evie

Can not wait to see them all in action!

How many Episodes will there be?

The upcoming season is expected to have a total of eight episodes, with each episode having forty-five to fifty minutes of runtime.

Is there a Trailer for Season Two?

Yes! The trailer for Gangs of London Season 2 was released on the 24th of September 2022. You can watch the trailer for Gangs of London Season 2 below:

