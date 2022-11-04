Bad News about The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 Release Date

Officially renewed on June 14, just a month after its first season’s release, Netflix’s The Lincoln Lawyer season 2 has finally begun rolling.

Based on Michael Connelly’s novel, the Netflix series is a continuation of the 2011 movie, The Lincoln Lawyer. Although the tv series did not feature the same cast members as the movie, it was a huge success and got everyone talking about Manuel Garcia-Rulfo and his role.

Now with the first season ending on a cliffhanger and filming underway, you must be excited to know when you can watch the second season. So, here are all the details about the next season and its release date.

When will The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 release?

Although the official release date for the Lincoln Lawyer season 2 has not been announced, fans can expect to watch it in late summer 2023. However, a fall 2023 release date seems more realistic as filming has just recently begun and will wrap up by March 2023. Michael Connelly took to Instagram on November 1st to let everyone know how she was feeling and give them an update on the series. She wrote:

“From the set of The Lincoln Lawyer season 2: I’m excited to report we have started filming season 2. It’s so nice to be back on the set again. This year we are adapting The Fifth Witness and have some amazing new additions to cast, crew, and writing team. It’s gonna be great! – MC”

Moreover, since there is enough source material for more seasons, chances are Netflix might greenlight The Lincoln Lawyer for a season 3 as well if all goes well.

The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 Cast

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo slayed his role as Mickey Haller in the first season. So, viewers can expect him to come back in the second season as well. Moreover, Becky Newton will also return to reprise her role as Micky’s second ex-wife, Lorna Taylor. Neve Campbell will play the role of Maggie McPherson, and Krista Warner will star as Hayley Haller.

Lana Parrilla, known for her role in Once Upon a Time, will star in season 2 as Lisa Trammell, Haller’s long-time associate who has a lot going on for her. Yaya DaCosta will be a new addition to the series and will play the role of Andrea Freeman, Mickey’s rival, who is going to give him a hard time as she has never lost a case in the past. In addition to all the above-mentioned cast members, Jazz Raycole and Angus Sampson will also join the cast of The Lincoln Lawyer season 2.

The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 Plot

The last season ended with Mickey being stalked by a mysterious man who had a tattoo on his forearm. This man’s tattoo and physique fit the description of the man described previously by Glory in the Jesus Menendez case. Glory had testified against a man to save Menendez from a crime he didn’t commit. However, this man wasn’t shown until the end of the season. So, it looks like season 2 will show who this mysterious man is and what his plans are.

Additionally, The Lincoln Lawyer season 2 will be based on The Fifth Witness, Connelly’s fourth novel. It seems like the showrunners, David E. Kelly, Ted Humphrey, and Dailyn Rodriguez, have decided to leave out the third novel by Connelly aka The Reversal, from the mix. So the season will focus on the Lisa Trammel case. Lisa will be accused of killing a rich mortgage broker, and it will be Haller’s duty to save her in court. How he manages to save Lisa and how many strings he end up pulling will all be a key focus.

The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 Trailer

There is no trailer for The Lincoln Lawyer season 2. And there won’t be one for a while as filming has just begun.

Stay tuned for more updates on The Lincoln Lawyer season 2.

