What is more enticing and alluring than the secret world of espionage? The idea of keeping a secret watch on a person or an organization to obtain inside information has always been a fan favorite plot line! But what if you add betrayal, political intrigue, and the cold war in it as well? The upcoming series “A Spy Among Friends” offers you the package that makes the espionage genre even more compelling and attractive to watch.

Here are all the details you need to know about the cold war espionage thriller television series and how to watch A Spy Among Friends when it debuts on our screens.

How to Watch A Spy Among Friends?

A Spy Among Friends will be available exclusively on BBC-owned streamer Britbox and the new ITV streaming service ITVX in the United Kingdom.

While on the other hand, people living in the United States of America can watch it on Spectrum’s on-demand platform.

However, you must be a subscriber to watch the series in question on the streaming platforms mentioned above.

Is ‘A Spy Among Friends’ Release Date Announced?

No. We do not have the exact release date, but the forthcoming series will debut in the fall of 2022 on Birtbox, ITVX, and Spectrum in the UK and USA.

However, two of its episodes were screened on the 1st of November, 2022, as part of the London Film Festival before its premiere.

(Fun Fact: The show has been in development since 2020 and was supposed to be released in 2021, but due to the CoronaVirus pandemic, its debut got delayed, as per reports.)

Thus, for now, we have to wait for the stewards of the franchise to disclose an official release date, and let’s hope to you all that it will not be a long wait. So, till then, stay tuned, folks! We will update you when we receive further information from the officials.

A Spy Among Friends Episodes:

A Spy Among Friends is going to be a limited series that will consist of six episodes in total.

What is the Show’ A Spy Among Friends’ all about?

A Spy Among Friends is based on the New York Times best-selling book of the same name, written by Ben Macintyre – who is also the author of the famous book ‘Operation Mincemeat.’

The book A Spy Among Friends and its television adaptation is the dramatized retelling of a factual story based on actual events. As per its official press release:

“The six-episode series dramatizes the true story of Nicholas Elliott and Kim Philby, two British spies and lifelong friends.”

If you may or may not know, Kim Philby was one of the most notorious agents of all time, as he betrayed his own country by working as a successful spy for Russia for quite a long time. Philby was working as a double agent. He was not only one of the top agents at the counterintelligence unit M16, but he was also a part of Cambridge Five – a group of spies who the Russians recruited during the Second World War to transfer information from the UK to the Soviet Union in the 1950s:

“Philby was the most notorious British defector and Soviet double agent in history. This story is about intimate duplicity, loyalty, trust, and betrayal.”

Till the time he was finally caught for his betrayal, he had already shared secret information about his country with the Soviet Union for up to thirty years:

“Philby’s deeply personal betrayal, uncovered at the height of the Cold War, resulted in the gutting of British and American Intelligence.”

Thus, the story is set in England in 1963 that will not only recount Kim Philby’s treason against his country but also how Nicholas Elliott, who “works for MI6 as an intelligence officer” too, is “left in turmoil when he learns his close friend and colleague” had been “secretly working as a double agent for the KGB and has defected to the Soviet Union.”

I do not know about you all, but the show’s tense and suspenseful story arc sounds quite exciting to me!

Seeing that it is not just about a betrayal against your country but also between two friends who were like brothers to each other more or less means that we have a lot of great content in stock for us.

Who are the ‘A Spy Among Friends’ Cast?

Here are the names of the confirmed cast members of the upcoming show:

Guy Pearce as Kim Philby

Damian Lewis as Nicholas Elliott

The following three cast members have been cast in undisclosed roles:

Anna Maxwell Martin

Adrian Edmondson

Stephen Kunken

Can not wait to see them all in action!

Is the Trailer out?

No, there is no official trailer for ‘A Spy Among Friends’ as it is still too early for its release.