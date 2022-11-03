Heartland Season 17 Release Date and Renewal Status

Is Heartland Season 17 confirmed for production? Or will the series end with the sixteenth season? Keep on reading to find out!

Based on the same name book series, Heartland is a Canadian family drama series that has stolen the hearts of millions of viewers! The series features the life of the Flemings as they live happily on their family ranch. Although living in the countryside has its perks, it certainly has some cons too! Throughout the sixteen seasons, we see Amy, her sister Lou, grandfather Jack, and father Tim tackle the highs and lows of farm life and grow closer!

With the sixteenth season currently airing, fans are curious to know about the fate of the show. We’ve covered all the latest information about Heartland Season 17 below.

Heartland Season 17 Release Date

CBC has not officially renewed Heartland Season 17. However, we are highly hopeful due to the success of the previous seasons. Thus, it is highly likely that the producers will renew Heartland for the seventeenth season. If all goes well, it may come out as early as fall 2023!

Season 16 of Heartland is airing as of now. Five episodes of the fan-favorite series have debuted as of yet. A total of 10 episodes remain to be aired!

Since the previous season is not complete, CBC has not revealed anything about season 17. They have not renewed the series for another season as of yet.

Fortunately, fans do they have to worry as the series has one of the largest fan-following on the network. It is the longest-running hour-long drama on Canadian television and the 5th most-streamed TV series in the US in 2021. Thus, it is highly likely that the producers will renew the series for a seventeenth season.

Heartland Season 17 Plot

Since al the episodes of the sixteenth season aren’t out till now, it is difficult to assume what will come next. The only thing we know for sure is that the new season will be just as spectacular as its predecessors, if not more.

One of the main plots to be explored in the upcoming episodes and season 17 is Amy’s love life. She is now ready to commit to a relationship after the death of her husband Ty. Thus, we may see Amy with an old existing character, such as Sam, or the series may introduce a new character as her love interest.

Tim and Jessica’s relationship will also be a major part of the upcoming episodes.

Moreover, we may see Lou and Peter remarry and Katie and Logan date.

All in all, the seventeenth season will have a lot of exciting storylines for us!

Heartland Season 17 Cast

The cast for Heartland Season 17 will more or less remain the same. We expect to see the following characters return.

Amber Marshall in the role of Amy Fleming. She is the main protagonist of the series.

Ruby and Emanuella Spencer in the role of Lyndy Fleming. She is Amy and Ty’s daughter.

Michelle Morgan in the role of Lou Fleming Morris, Amy’s older sister.

Gabriel Hogan in the role of Peter Morris, Lou’s ex husband.

Shaun Johnston in the role of Jack Bartlett. He is Any’s grandfather and the family patriarch.

Jessica Steen in the role of Lisa Stillman, Jack’s love interest.

Chris Potter in the role of Tim Fleming, Amy’s father.

Michelle Nolden in the role of Jessica Cook.

Kerry James in the role of Caleb Odell, a ranch-hand.

Baye McPherson in the role of Katie Fleming-Morris, Lou and Peter’s daughter.

Additionally, Ava Tran as Parker Yang, Drew Davies as Logan, and Shawn Roberts in the role of Sam Langston are expected to return in season 17.

As for Alisha Newton (Georgie Fleming-Morris), we don’t know if she will make an appearance in the new season! Her absence from the show is a mystery that we haven’t solved till now.

Unfortunately, we won’t see Robert Cormier (Finn) in Season 17, as the actor passed away after a fall accident.

Is there a Trailer?

Season 17 is not greenlit for production as of now. Thus, there is no trailer available for it at the moment. However, we will be sure to update you as soon as we find out more information.

