How to Watch Yellowstone Season 5 Online?

How to watch Yellowstone season 5? Continue reading this article to find out!

About The Series Yellowstone

Yellowstone is set in modern-day Montana. The story follows The Dutton family, prominent US owners of cattle ranches. John Dutton, played by Costner in the series, claims that his family has owned the land for generations. Dutton constantly has disagreements with the local Native American tribes and ranchers. Season 5 will be enjoyable to watch because Season 4 left many unresolved endings.

So far, Yellowstone has had four seasons, with Season 5 debuting on November 13 with a two-hour premiere. Over time it has become One of the most popular television programs. 9.3 million people watched the season 4 finale, which set a new record for the series. The series has drawn enormous viewership and won several accolades (including a recent SAG Awards nomination for drama ensemble). With season 5 coming soon, fans are excited. Do you know how to watch Yellowstone season 5? We have answers for you.

What is the Release Date of Yellowstone Season 5?

Yellowstone season 5 is getting ready for a fall adventure. Season 5 of Yellowstone will air on Sunday, November 13, 2022, with two episodes.

What is the Schedule of Yellowstone Season 5?

Here is a list of episodes of Yellowstone season 5, along with their release date and timing:

Episode 1 – One Hundred Years Is Nothing, November 13, 8 pm ET)

Episode 2 – The Sting of Wisdom, November 13, 8 pm ET

Episode 3 – TBA, November 20, 8 pm ET

Episode 4 – Horses in Heaven, November 27, 8 pm ET

Episode 5 – Watch’ Em Ride Away, December 4, 8 pm ET

Episode 6 – Cigarettes, Whiskey, a Meadow and You, December 11, 8 pm ET

Episode 7 – TBA, December 18, 8 pm ET

Episode 8 (TBA 2023)

Episode 9 (TBA 2023)

Episode 10 (TBA 2023)

Episode 11 (TBA 2023)

Episode 12 (TBA 2023)

Episode 13 (TBA 2023)

Episode 14 (TBA 2023)

How to Watch Yellowstone Season 5?

Yellowstone will officially release on Paramount+. However, despite Yellowstone season 5 airing on Paramount Network, it is not accessible in the US via Paramount+. The new series will only be available on Paramount+ in the UK and Canada. All you need is a subscription to paramount+, and you are good to go! So check in with your cable provider and subscribe to paramount+.

How to Watch Yellowstone Season 5 If you are located outside UK And Canada?

Unfortunately, paramount+ will not work for you if you are not in UK or Canada. However, do not worry; other options are available to stream Yellowstone season 5. When the streaming provider detects you outside the country, it will block you. But you can get past this by using a VPN (a virtual private network). So download a reliable VPN and watch Yellowstone from anywhere in the world.

How Many Episodes does Yellowstone Season 5 have?

Season 5 will have a total of 14 episodes.

Is there any Trailer For Yellowstone Season 5?

Yes, there is, and if you still need to see it, hurry up!

Check official trailer:

Who is in the Cast of Yellowstone Season 5?

Here is a list of actors we will be seeing in the fifth season of Yellowstone:

Kevin Costner playing the role of John Dutton

Kelly Reilly playing the role of Beth Dutton

Luke Grimes playing the role of Kace Dutton

Wes Bentley playing the role of Jamie Dutton

Cole Hauser playing the role of Rip Wheeler

Hopefully, you now know how to watch Yellowstone season 5! Watch and let us know what you think about this new season!