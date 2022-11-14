White Noise Movie Release Date on Netflix

Based on Don DeLillo’s 1985 novel of the same name, the new White Noise movie aims to rejuvenate the strong dystopian impulse that the said piece of work became famous for. Highlighting the toxic influence of fear on human life, the abrasive yet hilarious post-modernist take on the day-to-day worries and deep existential crisis of a contemporary American family renders the audience speechless with the poignantly real depiction of one’s sense of dread and helplessness.

Though for over two decades, many filmmakers have tried to adapt the glacial irony of DeLillo’s breakthrough novel but failed because of its allegedly “unfilmable” source material. Noah Baumbach (the writer and director of the 2022 apocalyptic black comedy film) makes sure to catch the decent vibe of the chilling detachment that the Gladneys family feels in the original.

Debuting on August 31st, the oddly heightened world of the ‘White Noise’ and the great response that it received with its arrival, caught the eyes of the larger audience who wanted to get their hands on the satire of the timely story as soon as possible.

Leading them to ask questions like, is the movie ‘White Noise’ on Netflix and where can they watch it, etc.

Well, here is all that you need to know about the White Noise movie and its release date on Netflix.

White Noise will be theatrically released in the United States by Netflix on November 25th, 2022, before finally moving for its streaming release on December 30th.

Noah Baumbach’s adaptation of “White Noise” made its world premiere at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on August 31st, 2022, as the opening event.

The White Noise movie was also premiered as the opening film for the 2022 New York Film Festival on September 30th.

So, people who were asking when and where they can watch “White Noise” can easily access the movie once it premieres on the Netflix streaming platform in the coming month. However, those who can not wait can watch it in their nearby theatres once it hits the screen.

Who is the Cast of the White Noise Movie?

Given below are the names of the ensemble cast members and the characters that they are portraying in the upcoming film:

Adam Driver is playing the lead role of Prof. Jack Gladney, who pioneered the field of Hitler Studies.

Greta Gerwig is portraying Babette Gladney, who is Prof. Jack Gladney’s fourth wife.

The Gladneys happen to have four children, out of which three are from their previous marriages and a young son that they had together.

The actors who are playing Babette Gladney’s kids from previous marriages are:

Raffey Cassidy as Denise

May Nivola as Steffie

The actor who is portraying Professor Jack’s son from his previous marriage is:

Sam Nivola as Heinrich

Other cast members are:

André Benjamin as Elliot Lasher

Jodie Turner-Smith as Winnie Richards

Don Cheadle as Prof. Murray Siskind

Lars Eidinger as Arlo Shell

Besides them, Alessandro Nivola has been cast for an undisclosed role in the film.

What is the Plot of the White Noise Movie?

The 2022 version of White Noise is based on DeLillo’s most notable book of the same name, that won the U.S. National Book Award for Fiction in 1985.

As per 79th Venice International Film Festival Chief Alberto Barbera, opening the event with White Noise was a “great honor” for him as:

“Baumbach has made an original, ambitious, and compelling piece of art which plays with a measure on multiple registers: dramatic, ironic, satirical.”

Further adding that,

“The result is a film that examines our obsessions, doubts, and fears as captured in the 1980s, yet with very clear references to contemporary reality.”

The chief’s aforementioned statement accurately describes what we can call it as the crux of the movie as fear, death, control, and consumerism are the major themes of the film like it was in the original novel.

Overall, Baumbach’s take on DeLillo’s masterpiece revolves around the story of a Professor of Hitler Studies at the College-on-the-Hill called Jack Gladney, his fourth wife, Babette, and their ultramodern kids, who all are trying to survive in this ordinary yet apocalyptic world. However, their life is “torn asunder by “the Airborne Toxic Event,” a cataclysmic train accident that casts chemical waste over his town.”

Thus, the whole movie happens to yoke together horrifying terror as well as wild humor and absurdity as the pivotal tone of the contemporary world of America.

How Long is the White Noise Movie?

The White Noise movie has a run time of two hours and sixteen minutes in total.

Is there a Trailer for the White Noise Movie?

Yes, the trailer for the movie was released on August 24th, 2022, watch it below:

So, what are you waiting for, folks? Do not forget to watch the film once it becomes available on Netflix.

