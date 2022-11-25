Deception Season 2 Release Date, Cast And Everything We Know So Far

Will Cameron Black once again dazzle his audience with one of his elaborate stunts for Feds in Deception Season 2? The crime procedural drama television series that was subjected to mixed reviews with its official release in 2018 has still left fans hoping to have their hands on another season of the show even if it has been four years since the first season concluded.

In the hope of seeing their superstar magician in action again, fans around the world are persistent in having a release date for the second season but will their efforts work?

Well, fear not! Here is all that you need to know about Deception Season 2; whether it is renewed or canceled, what is its release date, who the cast is, and is there a trailer etc.

So, what are you waiting for? Just keep on reading the article to find the answers to your pertaining questions!

Is Deception Season 2 Renewed Or Cancelled?

Unfortunately, ABC network has officially canceled the said show in question for good as a clear announcement was made on the 11th of May, 2018, highlighting that there won’t be a season two after its first season was wrapped up.

Why Is There No Season Two Of Deception?

The decision to discontinue the show was made due to the decline in ratings of Deception’s first season. Seeing that:

It only averaged a score of 0.71 in the 18-49 demographic, and

It just gathered up to 3.51 million viewers.

Which is quite low as compared to other ABC’s shows like “Scandal” which was watched by more than eight million viewers in total.

Thus, its end was inevitable as the show’s overall performance more or less indicated to the production studios that it was not able to attract the attention of the larger public and because of which, the renewal order was not issued.

As for when Deception Season 2 will be released, we do not know yet, as ABC has not greenlit its revival.

But do not lose hope y’all! Fans are consistently demanding when Deception’s second season will come out, and if it keeps going on at the same rate, there is a high chance that if not ABC, then other networks might pick the show up from where it was left after its initial run.

So, till then, stay tuned as we will further update you once new information has been revealed by the franchise!

Who Are The Cast Members And Characters Of The New Season?

Even though the future of the police crime drama series is still unknown, one thing is for sure that once “Deception” renews for season two, the majority of the original cast members will return to reprise their roles.

Given below are their names and the characters they will be portraying in the near future:

Jack Cutmore-Scott will return to portray the lead role of Cameron Black – a famous Las Vegas illusionist who has now joined the FBI to help them solve crimes. (He also plays Cameron’s twin brother, Jonathan Black, in the series too)

Ilfenesh Hadera will come back to reprise her role as Kay Daniels – a take-charge, hard-working FBI special agent who had teamed up with Black, the illusionist.

Lenora Crichlow will be playing Dina Clark – Black’s producer as well as a makeup artist.

Justin Chon as Jordan Kwon – a street magician who now works on Black’s team.

Laila Robins as Deakins – who is an FBI special agent and Daniels and Alvarez’s unit’s commander.

Amaury Nolasco portraying Mike Alvarez – who is a classic FBI agent and is secretly a huge fan of magic, particularly of Cameron Black.

Vinnie Jones as Gunter Gastafsen – who is known as the “world’s greatest illusion builder.

Other than that, we might also see the younger versions of the Black twins through some flashbacks too.

Danny Corbo as young Cameron Black

Sonny Corbo as young Jonathan Black

And, of course, we also hope to see “Stephanie Corneliussen” as “the mystery woman” from Jonathan’s past, who is also called “The Sorceress with Magic Eyes.”

As far as the new cast members are concerned, we will have to wait for the official notice from authorities to say anything further in this regard.

What Is The Show “Deception” All About?

Created by Chris Fedak for ABC network, the series revolves around the story of a renowned magician that uses his skills of Deception, influence, and illusion for the purpose of assisting the government in solving high-profile cases and catching the most elusive criminals.

The show’s official description reads:

“After his career as a magician is ruined by a scandal, Las Vegas illusionist Cameron Black becomes the world’s first “consulting illusionist” as he works with the FBI to solve odd crimes.”

Thus, by doing so, the illusionist not only found his saving grace after his defamation, but he also has another place to stage the biggest illusions of his career to boost his ego.

How Many Episodes Are There Going To Be?

The first season of Deception happens to have a total of thirteen episodes in total, each episode having a run time of forty-three minutes.

However, if the show is revived for another season, we may expect to have the same number of episodes for that season too.

How Many Seasons Does “Deception” Have?

As of now, ABC drama “Deception” only has one season, and it is currently available to stream on Prime Video and Netflix.

Is The Trailer Out?

There is no trailer for season two yet, as teaser trailers are usually released a few weeks prior to its official premiere.

However, the trailer for the first season is available to watch if you want.