Britannia Season 4 Release Date and Everything you Need to Know

Exploring the early years of Roman Britain, Jez and Tom Butterworth’s “Britannia” took the world by storm through its jaw-dropping take on the never-ending power struggles of pre-Christianity Europe. Thus, a historical epic that is also a feast for fantasy fans ultimately made the larger audience itching to have Britannia Season 4 on their plates as soon as possible to have more of the pagan rituals, bloody sacrifice, and violent spellbinding madness!

Want to know more about the compelling tale of delirious derring-dos? Well, you have landed yourself in the right place, as we have answers to all of your pertaining questions.

Just keep on reading to find out everything about Britannia Season 4, whether it is renewed or canceled, what is its release date, which the cast is, and is there a trailer out or not, etc.

Is Britannia Season 4 Renewed or Canceled?

Britannia Season 4 has neither been renewed nor has it been canceled by the officials for now.

Though it seems unlikely that the fourth season will be open for renewal as it has already been a whole year since the third season wrapped up in October 2021 and we still have no news from the concerned authorities.

But, on a good note, Britannia does fulfill all the necessary requirements that are needed for renewal as it has been able to maintain a good overall ratings throughout all its seasons, and it has also been praised by fans and critics alike.

Not only that, there is still a huge chunk of source material that the creators have yet to cover in the series, and they even teased about the potential future seasons during the production of the third season:

“Well, the Romans stayed [in Britain] for 400 hundred years, so you’ve got a lot of material there, and we’re only a couple of years into the invasion, so who knows?”

Other than that, Mackenzie Crook, who plays the Druid Veran and Harka, also told fans to hold on to hope as she told Radio Times that:

“I think the Druids were wiped out in a big battle in maybe AD60, around 20 years after the invasion[…], so if I can keep hold of the [Druid] leadership, I’ve got a couple of series left in me.”

So, folks, let’s hope that the renewal window for Britannia Season 4 soon opens, as it has merit and audience love too!

At present, we do not have the release date for the fourth season of Britannia as we are not sure whether the show will even be revived or not.

Though it will be more than enough for the fans to know that the fourth season is in the works, I have to be the mood breaker and remind you all that a lot of time has passed since then, and seeing that the show has been canceled before because of the pandemic, anything can happen now.

So, it will be better if fans should be prepared for either case scenario, and stay tuned!

Who are the Cast Members and Characters for the New Season?

Although we do not have the official notice from the franchise about the confirmed cast, it is safe to say that all the key cast members will return to reprise their roles.

Following are the cast members names and the characters they are portraying:

Annabel Scholey as Amena

Julian Rhind-Tutt as Phelan

McKenzie Crook a Veran

Nikolai Kie Kaas as Divis

Gershywn Eustache Jnr as Vitus

Kelly Reilly as Kerra

Zoe Wanamaker as Regni Queen Antedia

Joe Armstrong as Gildan

Daniel Caltagirone as Brutus

Callie Cooke as Islene

Ian McDiarmid as King Pellanor

Barry Ward as Sawyer

Stanley Weber as Lindon

Other than that, we have to wait till “Britannia” renews to get further information about what other new characters are joining in.

What is the show “Britannia” all about?

Britannia is a historical fantasy drama television show that is the result of the creative abilities of Jez Butterworth and Tom Butterwort.

As per its official synopsis, the said show in question is set in “43 AD, when the Romans invaded Britain” and “Julius Caesar had failed to conquer Britain 90 years earlier.”

Its palette of rich, filmic colors, intensely atmospheric locations, and equally determined, as well as terrified warriors, fantastically incorporates a historical set of events.

How many Seasons does Britannia Have?

At the moment, Britannia has a total of three seasons, and fans are awaiting the renewal of the fourth one.

How many Episodes are there Going to be?

Seeing that the first season had a total of nine episodes while the second season had ten and the third one comprised eight, the fourth season will also range between eight to ten episodes.

Where to Watch Britannia?

Britannia is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video in the US and on Sky Atlantic in the UK. Moreover, it can also be streamed on:

The Roku Channel

Spectrum TV

EPIX or EPIX NOW.

Is there a Trailer Out for the Fourth Season?

No, as of now, there is no teaser trailer for another season yet, and we have to wait for the renewal announcement to get one.