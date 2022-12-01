Britannia Season 4 Release Date, Cast and Trailer

Britannia Season 3 was a huge hit when it hit our screen in August 2021. In fact, it provided much-needed relief from the long series of breaks resulting from the pandemic. If you have not binged watched the series yet, you can treat yourself in the coming weekend. Now that the third season is over, the fans are desperate;y looking forward to Britannia Season 4. That is not surprising, considering the fact that the third season had a massive cliffhanger. Here is everything that we know about Britannia Season 4.

Sadly, at the time of writing, Sky Atlantic has not yet given Britannia Season 4 a greenlit. We probably will hear some good news soon. However, we have to wait for the same. At the same time, we would like to mention that Britain has previously made an announcement regarding the renewal of the series weeks before the previous finale airing. Sadly, this is not the case this time.

Britannia undoubtedly is an expensive production. However, at the same time, it has given Sky Atlantic’s flagship shows with a few of the biggest stars. So, we can expect a good fourth season if it happens.

Previous patterns have indicated that there is an average gap of 18 months between two seasons. Obviously, the delay in the filming of the third season can be attributed to the pandemic. However, now without the pandemic, Britannia Season 4 should have been out by now. But this is not the case this time. Now that 2022 is nearly over with no news about the fourth season, we can keep our fingers crossed for some news in the next year.

Previously, Mackenzie Crook has confirmed that the series has enough source material. So, we know that source material is definitely causing a delay in the news regarding the fourth season.

Plot

The third season ended with a huge cliffhanger. If you have watched the third season, you might know that Cait is betrayed by her mentor, who looks now like Aulu’s wife. The last few episodes of the third season revealed many things.

Therefore, we expect to receive explanations for the same in Britannia Season 4. Also, we are guessing that most of the filming and actions will take place in Rome next season. Historically, it will make the series very accurate.

With no news regarding the official renewal, the official synopsis is missing too. We can say more about the plot of the fourth season after the official synopsis is out. However, according to rumors making around, Cait might now create the downfall of Rome by introducing Christianity. Furthermore, we might discover the Spear to release Lokka from her body.

Britannia Season 4: Casts

David Morrissey should make a return for Britannia Season 4 as he is one of the biggest names in the series for playing the iconic role of Aulus. Eleanor Worthington-Cox also might reprise her role as the Chosen One Cait.

Other casts who are expected to make a return are:

Annabel Scholey as Amena

Nikolaj Lie Kaas as Divis

Julian Rhind Tutt as Phelan

Zoe Wanamaker as Queen Antedia.

Trailer

The official trailer of Britannia Season 4 is not out.

Wrap-Up

There is no news regarding Britannia Season 4. Therefore, we are neither assuming its renewal nor cancellation. However, at the same time, we would like to point out that the official announcement is taking too long. We will update this second as soon as there is some news regarding the fourth season. Till then, if you have not watched the show, give it a try. The series belongs to the genre of action, drama, fantasy, and history. It comes with the tagline, “For the people.”