CD Projekt to release The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt update on Dec. 14

CD Projekt Red is ready to release The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt next gen patch on December 14, 2022 for all PS5, Xbox Series X / S, and PC users. You do not need to pay, especially for this patch if you have the base game on your devices. So, get ready to enhance your gaming experience with this much-awaited update.

The exciting news was announced on the game’s official Twitter page.

The next-gen update for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is coming on December 14th, free for everyone who already owns the game. For more details and gameplay reveal, tune in to REDstreams next week on https://t.co/IpFERTohi9. pic.twitter.com/fg3yfGeNih — The Witcher (@witchergame) November 14, 2022

This patch was initially supposed to be released last year, with the studio Saber Interactive working on it. However, its release got canceled twice due to unknown reasons. And finally, in April 2022, CD Projekt Red took over the responsibility of developing the new patch. In May 2022, they announced that the update would be ready by Q4 of 2022. However, most fans thought that this would not be possible, and they will get to hear about the release date being pushed once again. Luckily for them, CD Projekt Red has come through and is officially meeting their release date target.

What to expect in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt update?

This patch is going to change the game completely and make it more interesting as it will include more content based on the Netflix series. It will also improve the game’s visual performance and get rid of any bugs that were present previously. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt update will also include technical enhancements and a variety of mods, and the game will load much faster than it used to. More information by the developers about this patch will be shared at a Twitch Livestream.

Additionally, this new gen patch will currently only be available for the digital version. A new release date will be announced for the physical game. So, if you do not have The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt digital version, you will probably have to wait for a few more weeks.

Stay tuned for more updates on The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt update!

