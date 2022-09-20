The Rings of Power Episode 5 Release Date & amp; Time

It was difficult for the fans to keep calm after having a look at the preview trailer of The Rings of Power Episode 5 in the credits roll of the fourth episode. Even though the trailer was available on Prime Video, it created quite a buzz. The fourth episode was a huge hit. It laid successful foundations for the events of The Rings of Power Episode 5. Now the fans are waiting to know when they can watch the next episode. If you are wondering the same, you are at the right place. We have laid hands on the release date and time of the fifth episode of the Rings of Power.

The Rings of Power Episode 5: Release Date and Time

Without further ado, let us proceed to know the release date and time of The Rings of Power Episode 5. The fifth episode will be out on September 23, 2022. You can watch it on Amazon Prime Video. According to reports, we can expect fresh episodes every Friday on Amazon Prime Video at the same time. The time zone obviously will differ across the globe. The list below covers the different time zones:

9 PM PT (Thursday)

11 PM CT (Thursday)

12 AM ET (Friday)

5 AM BST (Friday)

6 AM EST (Friday)

9:30 AM IST (Friday)

1 PM JST (Friday)

Depending upon the country that you live in, check the time when you can lay your hands on The Rings of Power Episode 5.

Amazon Studios is doing its best to compress Tolkien’s history for the series. The ultimate goal is to cover everything in a shorter time frame. Despite it, we believe that the series should at least be five seasons long to cover everything.

What To Expect In The Upcoming Episode?

If you have watched The Rings of Power Episode 4, you will have a fair idea of what you can expect from the upcoming episode. To begin with, considering the army size of Adar, we believe that Bronwyn, along with others, will have to comply. There is no other real choice. Also, we saw that QUeen Regent Miriel is convinced to rally her force and provide support to Southlands. Therefore, there is a backup for the people out there.

However, at the same time, there are enemies present even within the camp of Bronwyn. In the coming episode, we can expect that the quest of Adar will further become difficult. We can expect a clash between the good and evil in the upcoming episodes.

The teaser footage indicated that Halbrand would have difficulty returning to Southlands. Even though we do not know with whom he was talking, we believe it was Galadriel. Therefore, there is a chance that Gabriel might now discover why Halbrand left Southlands in the first place. On the other hand, we can also see Bronwyn trying to convince her people to stay and fight. The teaser indicates that she somewhat fails to create confidence amongst the people. Ultimately, we know a battle is brewing for sure.

Full Release Schedule Of The Rings of Power

The first season has eight episodes. The first four episodes of the show are already out. Now we know when we can watch the fifth episode. Here is the list of the other three episodes.

29 and 30 September: Episode 6

6 and 7 October: Episode 7

13 and 14 October: Episode 8

Do not get confused with the two dates mentioned above. The two different dates simply indicate the different time zones of different countries. In reality, all the episodes will drop down at the same time.

The season just started, and already half of the episodes are covered. It is hard to believe that. We believe the upcoming episode will start laying the foundation for the first season’s finale. Only after watching it will we have a better idea about it.

Wrap Up

The official title and synopsis of The Rings of Power Episode 5 are not out yet. However, the fans were provided with hints in the preview. The episode will be on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, September 23.