Netflix announces Tudum 2022 fan event Release Date and Lineup

Tudum 2022, the annual free virtual convention, is all ready to roll out. It will be the second annual free virtual fan convention. According to reports, Tudum 2022 will spread across five global events lasting 24 hours. In the event, the streamer’s fans can expect a lot of exciting things. If you are wondering what the event will host, you are in the right place because we will discuss it all. We will first start with the schedule of the event. Without further ado, let us begin.

Tudum 2022: Schedule

As discussed above, the Tudum festival will spread across five global events. Here is the schedule for the same.

11 AM KST: The event will kickstart with a show in Korea

11 AM IST: The fans will get to know what they can look at what is in the store from India

10 AM PT: Two-part show; the first part is based out of Europe and the United States. The second part will start at 11:30 AM PT and is based in Latin America. It might also include surprises from other countries.

1:PM JST September 25: The event will close with Japanese entertainment

What Will The Event Include?

The Tudum 2022 event has a long lineup of shows, movies, and Netflix video games. Let us now have an overview of all the lineups.

Feud Season 2 Release Date at FX

When does Ted Lasso Season 3 Come Out?

To begin with, the event will include shows like Bridgerton, Emily In Paris, Glitch, Love Is Blind: Brazil, Money Heist, Never Have I Ever, The Umbrella Academy, Vikings, Wednesday and You. It will obviously include many other shows. The movie lineup includes 20th Century Girl, Enola Holmes 2, Extraction 2, The Redeem Team, The School For Good and Evil and Your Place or Mine.

The event will also showcase the following Netflix video games:

Compass Point: West

Destra: The Memories Between

Kentucky Route Zero

Nailed It: Baking Bash

Stranger Things: Puzzle Tales

Trivia Verse

The event in total will cover more than 120 favourite shows, films and games which were hit amongst the fans. It is a good event to lay hands on upcoming shows, movies and even news seasons of existing Netflix shows. There is a dedicated microsite for the event; you can check further details there.

Where Can You Watch Tudum 2022?

Tudum 2022 will stream via the official Netflix channel. The event will be available in 29 different languages. You can start viewing the streaming of the event on November 24, 2022, on YouTube. You can celebrate the success of different shows, movies and games. If you are looking to watch celebrations from a particular country, you can recheck the schedule again in the previous section. The trailer of the event is already out, and it looks pretty exciting.

Severance Season 2 Release Date – When is it coming out?

Criminal minds Season 16 – When is season 16 of criminal minds coming out?

Also, if you are wondering whether you need to pay any fee or not to watch the event, the answer is no. The event is available for free for everyone. All you need to do is visit the Netflix official website on YouTube.

Trailer

The trailer of the event is out. The trailer featured many prominent actors and actresses like:

Millie Bobby Brown

Chris Hemsworth

Gal Gadot

Alia Bhatt

Rajkumar Rao

Henry Cavill

The official trailer labelled Tudum as a Netflix global fan event that will stream on September 24. Further, the platform tweeted a list of many, but not all, favourite shows, movies and games.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Wrap Up

The first TUDUM also took place on September 25 last year. It was a huge success, with more than 25 million views across the glow. If we consider the total elements of the show, the views are approximately around 695 million. Furthermore, it left 3.3 billion impressions across 184 countries. We expect that Tudum 2022 will again be a huge success, just like the first event. The trailer looks promising, and we can’t wait to find out what’s in store at the event. Mark the calendar because you simply cannot afford to lose the streaming if you are a true Netflix fan.

Marvel’s Werewolf by Night: Halloween Special Release Date Announced?