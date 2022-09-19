Criminal minds Season 16 – When is season 16 of criminal minds coming out?

Criminal Minds Season 16 is officially titled Criminal Minds: Evolution. It is a ten-episode season and can be described as a quasi-Season 16. Joe Mantegna, who plays David Rossi, recently confirmed the reboot of Criminal Minds. In fact, the production of Criminal minds Season 16 has also begun. In a tweet, he posted a picture of him on the set. The caption indicates that he is doing a little inspection for the project. If you are wondering where to watch the upcoming season, it will be available on Paramount+.

What Will Criminal minds Season 16 Be About?

According to Nicole Clemens, the President of Original Scripted Series, Paramount, the series’ previous seasons focused on the psychology behind the crime. During its entire journey, the series went through many evolutions. In Criminal minds Season 16, the series will further evolve to bring new stories to the viewers. However, this time, the focus will be on satisfying the new generation of viewers of the channel. The upcoming season will have plenty of twists to keep all the audiences on their toes.

Previously, Tanya Fills, Chief Programming Officer at ViacomCBS Streaming, stated that the series is in development. More information is yet to come. However, the fans should know that the long-running series is still alive and is doing good. Fans couldn’t help but question why there is a delay in the upcoming season. Clemen stated that the delay was a result of the transfers happening along with some ramping.

Criminal Minds Season 16: Yes, It Is Happening!

Previously, Paget Brewster, who plays Emily Prentiss in the series, tweeted that she thinks that the series is ending. However, she also added that she would update the fans if there was any progress. Now that the news of Criminal Minds Season 16 is making the rounds, she tweeted again. In the tweet, she said that being wrong never felt so right. The last season ended in February 2020 during the pandemic. Since then, there has been a long silence regarding any upcoming season. We now know a season is coming, and we cannot be excited about it.

Criminal Minds Season 16: Release Date

The waiting is long, but Criminal minds Season 16 is definitely happening. At the time of writing, the upcoming season is in the development stage. We expect that the development of the series will be done in late 2022. Going by this timeline, the expected release date of the season lies in 2023. Once it is announced, we will update you with the official release date of Criminal Minds Season 16. Don’t forget to check this space for the latest news regarding it.

Casts

In Criminal Minds Season 16, We expect the following casts in the upcoming season:

Joe Mantegna as David Rossi

Kirsten Vangness as Penelope Garcia

Adam Rodriguez as Luke Alvez

A.J. Cook as Jennifer Jareau

Aisha Tyler as Tara Lewis

Paget Brewster as Emily Prentiss

Zach Gilford as Elias Volt

We are also expecting many fresh faces in the upcoming season/ we do not know whether Matthew Gray Gubler, who plays Dr. Spencer Reid, will return for the upcoming season or not. Previously, he indicated that he was done with his role in the series. According to reports, Matthew Gray Gubler and Daniel Henney will not be a part of the upcoming season. We will again update the cast list once the makers officially confirm the casts and crew of the show.

What Will Be The Upcoming Season About?

As stated above, we expected new twists and turns in the upcoming season. However, the core of the series will still exist. It means that we again can follow the characters working in the FBI’s unit of Behavioral Analysis. According to reports, the upcoming season will convert the pandemic setup. The rumors state that UnSub creates a network of serial killers. With the pandemic slowing down, the network becomes functional. Now the team will be hunting down one murderer at a team. Also, a new deputy director is expected to make things tougher for the team. Currently, there is no other spoiler or trailer for the series. We will update you about the trailer or any other spoiler as soon as it is available.

Wrap Up

If you are wondering where you can watch the previous seasons, worry not. Obviously, Paramount+ houses all 15 seasons of the series. On the other hand, you can use Netflix to stream seasons 1-12 of the series, and Hulu covers seasons 13-15. Criminal Minds Season 16 will be available again on Paramount+. Stay tuned to know the official release date.