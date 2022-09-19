When does Ted Lasso Season 3 Come Out?

There seems to be more wait in the fate of fans looking for a Ted Lasso season 3. But don’t stress out, as filming for the third season is ongoing, and AFC Richmond’s Greyhounds will be here sometime in the future, ready to bring their A-game to the Premier League.

Based on a real-life character, Ted Lasso explores what happens when the titular character, aka Ted Lasso, an American coach football coach, becomes the coach of an English football team. With little knowledge and a lack of experience, Lasso tries his best to win over the team and help them reach the top. The show is full of comical scenes and keeps the viewers laughing every now and then.

With two hit seasons, everyone is wondering what’s taking so long for the Apple Tv+ series to be back. Well, we have all the details below so that you can put the question of when Ted Lasso season 3 is coming back to rest.

Ted Lasso Season 3 Cast

The sports comedy will be back with almost all the cast members we saw in the previous season.

Jason Sudeikis is returning to play his role as Ted Lasso. He is also one of the third season’s writers and will play a significant role in the season’s success. Hannah Waddingham will also return to play her boss lady character Rebecca. Along with her, Juno Temple playing the role of Keeley and Brett Goldstein as Roy Kent, will also be back.

Besides these, here is a list of the rest of the cast members.

Jeremy Swift as Leslie Higgins

Phil Dunster as Jamie Tartt

Brendan Hunt as Coach Beard

Nick Mohammed as Nathan Shelley

Anthony Head as Ralph Mannion

AFC Richmond club members will hopefully also be back. We are anxiously waiting to see how they will all perform this season and what new drama they will bring along with them. Currently, the team includes Toheeb Jimoh as Sam Obisanya, Kola Bokinni as Isaac McAdoo, Billy Harris as Colin Hughes, Stephen Manas as Richard Montlaur, Moe Jeudy-Lamour as Thierry Zoreaux, Cristo Fernández as Dani Rojas, Charlie Hiscock as Will Kitman, David Elsendoorn as Jan Maas and Mohammed Hashim as Moe Bumbercatch.

Additionally, Jodie Balfour is joining the cast of Ted Lasso season 3. She will play the role of Jack, a charming venture capitalist. We are sure she will make the upcoming season even more exciting.

Ted Lasso Season 3 Release Date

Initially planned to be released by the summer of 2022, Ted Lasso’s season 3 release date keeps getting pushed as filming takes more time.

The third season’s process began in September 2021 when the writers got together to share their ideas and write the script for it. However, this process took way longer than usual as Sudeikis felt like a couple of rewrites were required. And so filming finally began in March 2022.

This isn’t going as smoothly as everyone on the team would have thought, with locations being changed as Sudeikis comes with new ideas. And unwanted delays in filming at Stamford Bridge due to the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine resulted in Chelsea Football Club owner, Roman Abramovich, selling the team to someone else.

So, now with all these hiccups, when can fan expect to watch Ted Lasso season 3? Well, production will likely come to an end by November 2022. This would mean that the series’ third season can release in late 2022 or early 2023.

Plot

People and relationships will change in Ted Lasso’s third season as viewers get to see them overcome the past season’s events. The team won by the end of the season. Conversely, Ted had to suffer some personal losses as he bid goodbye to Nate in the second season. With Nate at West Ham now, there will probably be a lot of tension in the upcoming season. Moreover, we wouldn’t put our bets on Nate trying to go for redemption, either.

Additionally, Keeley will be climbing towards more success but, just like Ted, will suffer from personal relationship issues. After all, she became the head of a new PR firm and left Roy alone back home to go on a holiday alone. Keeley’s these actions will indeed create a lot of trouble in their relationship( if there will be any).

Sam will continue to stay at AFC Richmond, and maybe his relationship with Rebecca will grow. Rebecca will take control of her life and, unlike the previous season, get herself sorted out. She will lead the team and regain power.

Will there be a Ted Lasso season 4?

There might not be a season 4 as the show was initially planned to release only three seasons. Showrunner Bill Lawrence also gave a hint about this by saying the following in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter:

“When we started, we plotted out everybody’s beginning, middle and end of a three-season arc. This story is going to be over… even if the show finds another story to tell and goes on.”

But, we wouldn’t ask you just yet to put all your hopes down. After all, the show is doing so well, and we are sure Apple wouldn’t want to let go of its star show just yet. Moreover, most of the show’s cast is also ready to be there for many more seasons. Brett Goldstein said:

“The plan is entirely in Jason’s hands. I know all of us would happily do this for 20 years.”

Although he did clear out that the season is being written and directed as if it’s the final season, and the future of the season entirely depends on Jason.

We are hoping Apple can do something to change Jason’s mind and get fans a Ted Lasso Season 4. Overall, the fate of the new season is pretty much undecided. And just like it, the release date for Ted Lasso season 3 is also uncertain.