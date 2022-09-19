Severance Season 2 Release Date – When is it coming out?

Severance surprised everyone by becoming one of the hit TV streaming season dramas of this year. With the perfect combination of office drama and sci-fi thriller twist, it won the hearts of many. After the first season’s end, the fans eagerly await Severance Season 2. The simple reason for it is that the first season ended with a massive surprising cliffhanger. The cliffhanger alone threw plenty of questions towards the fan. Now, the scene is such that Severance Season 2 is the most anticipated series again this year.

Severance Season 2 Is Coming

Before talking about the release date of Severance Season 2, it is essential to inform you that the second season is happening. Recently, Apple has renewed the sci-fi drama. However, we have minimal information regarding Severance Season 2. This being said, there are many fan theories that are making rounds on the internet regarding the second season.

Severance Season 2 Release Date

At the time of writing, Severance Season 2 is in the pre-production stage. When a fan asked Ben Stiller, the director of the show, regarding the release date of the second season, he did tweet back. However, he did not give a very clear answer. In the tweet, he replied that it took a couple of years for the makers to create the first season. He, therefore, asked the fan to hang in. Basically, the makers are expecting some patience from us.

Criminal minds Season 16 – When is season 16 of criminal minds coming out?

Marvel’s Werewolf by Night: Halloween Special Release Date Announced?

Unfortunately, there is no official release date for the second season. The first season premiered in February 2022. Therefore, we can expect that Severance Season 2 will happen either in 20232 or early 2024. Keep checking this space to know about the official release date once it is announced. Apple TV announced the renewal of the series back on 6th April 2022 in a tweet stating that the request for a second season was accepted. That’s all that we know for now.

Casts

If we consider the cliffhanger of the first season, we can say that most of the casts of the primary season will return for the second season. We expect to see the following casts on Severance Season 2:

Adam Scott as Mark Scout

Zach Cherry as Dylan George

Britt Lower as Helly R

John Turturro as Irving Bailiff

Patricia Arquette as Harmony Cobel

Tramell Tillman as Seth Milchick

Dichen Lachman as Ms. Casey

Christopher Walken as Burt Goodman

Jen Tullock as Devon Hale

Michael Chernus as Richken Hale

Michael Siberry as Jame Eagan

We will update the cast list again as soon as the members of the second season are confirmed. At the time of writing, there is no trailer for the second season. We do not know yet whether Yul Vazquez, who portrays the role of Peter Kilmer, will return for a second season or not, considering that he died in the first season. However, at the same time, we expect to see him in flashbacks in the upcoming season.

The Plot

The series’ story revolves around the employees of Lumon Industries, and Mark is the protagonist. The sci-fi element of the series is that his existence is split into two. His inner life only deals with his work life which includes his colleague. Interestingly, his outside life, which excludes his professional life, does not carry any memory of his work life.

Snowfall Season 6 Release Date: When will it Come Out?

Peaky Blinders Season 6 – Gets UK Release Date on Netflix?

The first season’s cliffhanger is that Helly R is actually Helena Eagan. Basically, she is the heir of Lumon. Secondly, there is this twist in his romantic life of Irving, where he discovers that he is actually in a relationship. He further ventures out into the outside life. Most probably, we will see the consequences of it in the second season. In Severance Season 2, we expect to see more of the Lumon building and the outside world’s expansion.

Erickson, in an interview, further revealed that the makers are going to focus on the relationships that exist between the characters. They will further work on expanding the world. The first season primarily focused on Mark’s life from the outside. The makers wanted to push the audience to look at everything from Mary’s perspective. It must be noted that he had no idea about Helly, Irving, and Dylan in the outside world. In Severance Season 2, the makers will also show these characters from the outside.

Showtime’s American Gigolo Release Date and Time?

We will update more about Severance Season 2 as soon as the information starts rolling in. Till then, stay tuned.