The Owl House Season 3 Release Date, Cast, and Trailer

The Owl House is an animated fantasy-comedy series that first aired in the United States in January 2020. News regarding the status of season 3 of the show was confirmed even before the second season was released.

Dana Terrace is the creator of the popular animated series. Released under the banner of Disney Television Animation, the show has garnered significant praise from its audience. With an 8.1 out of 10 rating on IMDb and a whopping 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, The Owl House is quickly making its way towards becoming a fan favorite.

Part of the reason for the show’s immense popularity is its representation of the LGBTQIA+ community. It is the first Disney animated to show a same-sex couple as part of the leading roles. The series has won an award for Children and Youth Programming in 2021.

The Owl House Season 3 Cast

The creators have gathered many talented actors as the voice cast for the series. Sarah-Nicole Robles plays the show’s protagonist, Luz, a Dominican-American human girl who accidentally crosses a portal and ends up on an alien planet. Sarah has done voice acting for the popular animated movie Encanto and voicing Scarlet in Disney Star Darlings.

The rest of the complete list of cast members that will play a role in the upcoming season 3 are:

Wendie Malick as Eda

Tati Gabrielle as Willow

Mae Whitman as Amity

Ryan O’Flanagan as Edric

Eden Riegel – Additional Voices

Mae Whitman as Amity

Alex Hirsch as King

Mela Lee as Kikimora

Bumper Robinson as Principal Bump

Issac Ryan Brown as Gus

Grey Griffin – Additional Voices

Cissy Jones as Lilith

Matthew Rhys as Emperor Belos

Erica Lindbeck as Emira

Deb Doetzer as Gwendolyn

Zeno Robinson as Golden Guard

Shannon McKain as Morton

Isabella Rossellini as Bat Queen

Jorge Diaz as Mattholomule

Natalie Palamides as Teen Eda

Parvesh Cheena as Tibbles

Avi Roque as Raine Whispers

Rachael MacFarlane as Amity’s Mother

Michaela Dietz as Vee

Ally Maki as Ad

Alex Lawther as Philip

Robin Atkin Downes as Adegast

Jim Pirri as Alador Blight

Billy Kametz as Nevareth

Steve Blum as Salty

Peter Gallagher as Dell Clawthorn

Keston John as Darius

Release Date

The Owl House was initially set to premiere on Disney in 2019, although, due to some delays, the series premiered in 2020. The pilot season was aired on the popular children’s channel from 10th January 2020 till 29th August 2020. The sophomore season of the series aired in June of 2021. The creators confirmed the status regarding the faith of season 3 in May 2021, even before season 2 dropped.

The official release date for The Owl House season 3 has not been announced. However, the team has confirmed a 2022 release. With the show expected to drop sometime this year, it is plausible that the release date will be announced soon. The third season will not be an entire conventional season like before. Instead, the team will be releasing the third installment in a trio of extended 44 min long special episodes.

The Owl House Season 3 Storyline

It is an animated comedy series with horror elements sprinkled across it. The show follows the life of Luz Noceda, who is a Dominican American human girl stuck in a sea of alien creatures. While on Earth, she found a portal and crossed it, which led her to a different dimension. This new world, better known as The Boiling Isles, is formed by the remains of a dead Titan. On this archipelago, she becomes friends with a witch named Eda Clawthorne, also known as “The Owl lady,” and her demon housemate King. Even though Luz is human and does not possess any witchy powers, she still tries to learn witchcraft from Eda and starts living in the Owl House. In her new home, she stumbles across many unique creatures. Luz finds an unconventional family in these creatures as she is now away from her own family back on Earth.

Season 2 Recap

Towards the end of the second season, we see Hooty, King, and Eda try to create a temporary portal and send Luz back home to find her mother. Instead, Luz ends up in a realm of cubes where she can communicate with both the realms.

Within this cubic realm, she meets her doppelganger Vee, a shape-shifting Basilisk. After being tortured by The Emperor’s Coven, Vee escaped from the Boiling Isles and started living with Luz’s mother, Camile. Vee needed magic to disguise herself as Luz, for which Luz took her to the local museum. There they discovered that the curator was trying to destroy demons and captured Vee.

Luz tells her mom the entire truth and convinces her to help free Vee. The two succeed in doing so, and Luz decides to return to the Demon Realm while Vee stays in the Human Realm with Camile.

Season 3 Plot

The third season is likely to continue where the second season left off. We expect to see further character developments and an all-encompassing ending to this final season of the hit animated series.

Trailer

The trailer for season 3 of The Owl House is yet to be released. With a 2022 release of the upcoming season, we expect the trailer to drop very soon.

Editor’s pick on what to watch next:

Smiling Friends Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot and More

Lightyear Release Date, Cast, and, Most Importantly, Where Is Zurg?

The Jungle Book 2 2022 Expected Release Date, Cast, Plot and Trailer

She-Hulk Release Date Accidentally Revealed by Disney+

Love Death + Robots season 3 Will be screened Virtually