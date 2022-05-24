Smiling Friends Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot and More

One of the newer hits in the world of animated series has been the show Smiling Friends. Ever since the first season dropped back in January 2022, fans only have one question -when will Smiling Friends Season 2 release?

The show garnered a shocking 1.3 million views on its pilot episode that aired all the way back in 2020. This put the Smiling Friends pilot episode as one of the most viewed episodes ever in the adult swim category. Season one of the show received positive reviews from all around; therefore, it only makes sense to renew the series for a second installment.

The new hit animated show, available on the streaming site HBO Max, is originally an Adult Swim show, apropos to its genre and comedy style. The show is produced by Zach Hadel and Michael Cusack. Fans were quick to love the series with its witty humor and characters willing to go to all lengths to make their customers smile. The show has amassed an astounding rating of 8.5/10 on IMDb.

Smiling Friends Season 2 Cast

Much of the voice cast from season 1 is to return for a second season due to their magnificent performance in portraying the satirical and sarcastic humor of the characters. Zach Hadel plays the voice of Charlie Doppler, Marc M as the Boss, Erica Lindbeck as The Princess, Joshua Tomar as Centaur, and many more.

The voice cast of this show is known to play multiple characters at once, and we can expect to see a return of Michael Cusack as Pim, Alan, Pim’s Sister, Pim’s Dad, Pim’s Mother, Mr. Frog, Grim, Ketchup Packet, and The Witch. Marc M. as The Boss, and Chris O’Neill as Auditioning Father and Smormu. David Dore plays Party Bro and Forest Demon, and Erica Lindbeck continues her voice role as Assistant, Mustard Packet, Pepper, Jennifer, and Enchantress. Multiple other voice actors are also expected to make a comeback with their characters.

Smiling Friends Season 2 Release Date

Fans anticipate that a second installment will come in by the end of this year, 2022. The show is expected to return in the same 8-episode form of a season like last time, with the same time statistics and production format. Although, there have been no official statements regarding release from the production team or the creators of Adult Swim. Thus we cannot confirm the possibility of a second season from the fan-favorite Smiling Friends.

When the pilot episode premiered on 1st April 2020, many assumed that this was just an April fools joke and there would be no follow-up episodes. However, almost 2 years later, the remaining 7 episodes were dropped. Judging by this, we cannot rule out the possibility that the team might release a season 2 out of the blue. Despite the fact that we may not know when or how this show will return, a second season is extremely likely in the near future.

Smiling Friends Season 2 Storyline

The show follows the story of Charlie and Pim, who start a hotline with the sole purpose of spreading happiness amongst their clients. Mr. Frog, Ketchup Packet, and the Enchantress are just some of their clients. The two friends soon realize that making people happy is much tougher than it seems due to the deep-seated nature of some of their client’s problems.

In the season 1 finale, we see Charlie being struck by a Christmas tree and being sent to hell. In hell, the cynical Charlie tries to make satan happy, striking a deal with him that if he succeeds, satan will have to send him back to earth. Towards the end of the last episode, we see Charlie return to earth during his funeral.

If Smiling Friends is to return with a second season, fans expect a continuation of this current storyline. Maybe Charlie’s experience with death will make him a changed man? Perhaps he will continue his cynical behavior while still trying to spread happiness in his very own unique way.

This unique storyline has made the plot of the episodes much more engaging and entertaining for viewers. For this reason, eager fans are restless to find out any sort of update regarding the faith of Smiling Friends.

Trailer

Smiling Friends is an animated series falling into the Adult Swim genre; it is doubtful that fans will receive a trailer before the release of season 2. That is because shows of this kind usually directly release the season as there is not much to show in the trailer.

Nonetheless, if this show is to be an exception to this general rule, fans can expect a trailer release about 2 weeks before the release of season 2. However, since there is still no confirmation from any of the team members regarding a second season, talking about the trailer release seems premature at this point.

Renewal Status

As we have discussed above, there is no news regarding the show’s reprisal for season 2. Although if there is any official news regarding the show, we will update this site accordingly. So keep checking this space for information regarding the renewal status of Smiling Friends.

