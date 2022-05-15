She-Hulk Release Date Accidentaly Revealed by Disney+

The Disney+ and Marvel partnership is proving to be very fruitful for both franchises. With series like WandaVision, What If…?, Loki, etc., becoming huge successes, the audience is eagerly awaiting the release of Marvel’s She-Hulk. The new series is expected to bring back the classic Marvel hero, The Hulk, who was last seen in a proper role in The Avengers: Endgame along with his female counterpart. The She-Hulk series has been long in the making, putting into account the extensive CGI that goes into bringing the She-Hulk character to life.

She-Hulk Release Date

Disney+ has accidentally revealed the release date for Marvel’s She-Hulk and it’s the type of mistake Marvel fans absolutely love. As the Marvel Universe has moved into its phase 4, She-Hulk is another anticipated series set to release this year. Prior to the slip up, it was speculated that the series would release at the end of 2022 or early 2023. However, with -a now deleted- post on the Disney UK website, fans no longer have to keep wondering as the series will be available for streaming a lot sooner than expected.

According to the streaming platform, the series is set to release on August 17th, 2022. This puts the series in a great spot, as it will be 5 weeks after the final episode of Ms Marvel streams and also 5 weeks post the release of Thor: Love and Thunder. The series is set to be 10 episodes long. If we follow the one episode per week format, it will end in time for Marvel’s Halloween Special.

She-Hulk Actress

The comedy series stars Tatiana Maslany, who has taken on the role of She-Hulk. Tatiana Maslany is a prominent Canadian actress who rose to fame through her commendable acting in the series, Orphan Black. This role also won her a PrimeTime Emmy Award, 2 Critics’ Choice Awards and multiple more.

Tatiana Maslany plays the role of Jennifer Walters who is a lawyer by profession and cousins with the ever so loved green hero, The Hulk. As Jennifer Walters is a lawyer, the series will have a decent amount of courtroom drama in it as well. Therefore, giving us a similar feel to the famous Daredevil series. However, unlike the Netflix Series, She-Hulk is much more lighthearted and filled with multiple comedic elements.

She-Hulk Cast

According to the trailer, Mark Ruffalo will be reprising his role as The Hulk. Tim Roth will be seen once again as The Abomination. Tim Roth’s appearance in a Marvel movie/series comes over a decade since he was last seen in the 2008 Marvel movie, The Incredible Hulk. Ginger Gonzaga, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Jameela Jamil, Anais Almonte and Josh Segarra are also set to appear in the series. Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock is also suspected to have a cameo in the series.

A lot of speculation has been made amongst fans, regarding who will be the villain in the She-Hulk series. It is speculated that Jamila Jamil has taken on the character of the main villain, Titania. Titania is said to be a much stronger villain than all the other opponents that She-Hulk will have to face. There are multiple other villains in the series as well, most of whom are the same as The Hulk’s villains, who are now coming after his cousin, the She-Hulk.

She-Hulk movie, 2022

According to the plot, Jennifer Walter’s receives an emergency blood transfusion from her cousin Bruce Banner (a.k.a. The Hulk). His radioactive blood ends up transforming Jennifer into the She-Hulk. Although, unlike The Hulk, the She-Hulk’s character is a lot more calm and composed and has a much better control over her emotions and powers. This makes her less of a threat to those around her.

She-Hulk Trailer

The trailer for the series shows us Jennifer Walters in her green avatar however, the teaser does not specify exactly how she turns into the She-Hulk. Nevertheless, Jeniffer is shown saying, “don’t make me angry, you won’t like me when I am angry.” This hints to the fact that like her cousin, anger is the trigger to her transformation into the giant green hero as well. Bruce Banner is seen in the teaser in his full Hulk form but the She-Hulk’s face has not been revealed. This makes fans speculate that maybe the complete CGI for the movie is still not done. Well, even without the full face reveal, fans cannot control their excitement regarding the series.

Editor’s pick on what to watch next:

Reservation Dogs Season 2 release date, Episodes, plot, and much more

Condor Season 3 Release Date Announced by Epix?

Blood Sisters Season 2: Has Netflix Renewed it?

Does Alita Battle Angel 2 has Release Date?