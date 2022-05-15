Succession Season 4 Script Is Almost Completed Says, Jesse Armstrong

Finally, some good news for succession fans, Succession Season 4 is official now. Recently, the show’s creator Jesse Armstrong said in an interview that season 4’s script is almost complete.

Along with it, we have got some good news too. According to sources, we are going to see a lot of Succession seasons too.

Similar to the previous two seasons, Season 3 ended with a major plot twist that completely changed the power dynamics in the Roy family. There was, of course, a lot of anticipation among the fans about what would happen next. What will happen to the Roy siblings after Logan’s (Brian Cox) huge blow? The answer to this question is going to come in season 4. Jesse Armstrong, the creator of the show, says that the scripts for Season 4 are almost done.

Succession Season 4 What We Know So Far

At the BAFTA TV Awards ceremony in London on Sunday, May 8, Armstrong gave a few updates on the HBO series, for which Matthew Macfadyen won a BAFTA award for best-supporting actor. According to Variety, Armstrong praised Matthew for his win, saying:

“Matthew is just a great guy.” I am not ashamed to say that he is always a pleasure to work with, adding that Macfadyen “can do anything as an actor.”

In addition, the creator spoke about the writing process:

“We’re almost done writing season 4 here in London, with the American writers coming in…They’re a really great group to talk about the nuances of characters and what we’re doing on the show.”

So on the basis of these insights now we know for sure that the news about the release date of Succession Season 4 isn’t far away because as soon as the script is ready filming can start.

Plot

Alas, fam, we can’t say anything about the plot yet. We know you’re eager to know how things will turn out, especially after the cliff-hanger on which the previous season ended. In terms of the plot, the creator naturally kept his lips sealed. He was not revealing how the series will pick up after Logan dropped the huge bomb on his family. But for fans, more surprising was Tom’s decision to tell Logan from behind his wife’s back about his children’s plans. He did this to prevent the sale of Waystar Royco so that he could prepare a countermeasure. Furthermore, there’s good news too because Armstrong says he has no plans for when the show will end. He was saying,

“I don’t think it should run forever, but we are still having fun.”

HBO aired the first season of Succession in June 2018. Aside from Cox and Macfadyen, the critically acclaimed series also stars Jeremy Strong, Hiam Abbass, Kieran Culkin, and Peter Friedman. As well as Nicholas Braun, Natalie Gold, Sarah Snook, Alan Ruck, Parker Sawyers, Rob Yang, Fisher Stevens, and J. Smith-Cameron.

Well, folks, we can’t say more about the series right now as no more information is available. But don’t you worry because as soon as the filming starts and we get any update on the cast and crew we’ll definitely update this blog. So, keep on following us for more updates!

