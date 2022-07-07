The Flash Season 9 Premiere Date Update on CW

There is no doubt that The Flash is one of the best Arrowverse shows. And great news for fans because it will soon return for a 9th season on CW! But before we tell you about the release date of the Flash Season 9, we must fill you in about the casting details first! Because it is integral to the plot of the story, especially after all the events. So, let’s begin!

Who is in the Cast of The Flash Season 9?

In case you don’t know, we are getting The Flash Season 9 because of Gustin’s renewal of contract as The Flash (the main character). So, of course, he will feature in the upcoming season. But we are still unsure about the other cast members as CW has not revealed the official cast lineup for the 9th season. But according to our speculations, expect the following to return:

Candice Patton as Iris West Allen

Danielle Panabaker as Caitlin Snow/Killer Frost

Danielle Nicolet as Cecile Horton

Kayla Compton as Allegra Garcia

Brandon McKnight as Chester P. Runk

Jesse L. Martin will not feature in the upcoming season. He announced a while ago that he has decided to exit the show after much consideration. But you must know that Candice Patton might not star in The Flash Season 9 because previously, she has hinted at the uncertain fate of her character. She even captioned a video with the caption ‘that’s a wrap’. So, let’s see what the 9th season holds in store for her.

Walker Season 3 – Is it Renewed or Canceled by CW?

When will the 9th installment of The Flash Release?

The CW has not revealed the official release date for The Flash Season 9, but it is confirmed to premiere in 2023. And as per some official sources, it is on the fall schedule! But if we look at the past records, most likely, the 9th season will be released either in February or March. Because this is a general trend which the CW has always followed with its mid-season shows, but as this is just an assumption on our part, we would advise you not to completely rely on these speculations.

Plus, the upcoming season will be the last one of the franchise. And some unofficial sources have reported that the episode count will be shorter. Let’s see what the CW has to say about this.

Stranger Things Season 5 Potential Release Date

What is the Plot of the 9th Season of The Flash?

Well, as the show is scheduled to premiere in 2023, we have very little details regarding the plot of The Flash Season 9. So, all that we can do for now is rely on theories which have the potential of being true.

We will definitely get to see the battle against Reverse-Flash. Our hero will fight the main villain who killed his mother. Considering that this is the last season, hopefully, Barry will defeat him. Many are also anticipating a love triangle of Barry, Linda, and Joe Iris Eddie. But do you think this trope has the potential of developing in a superhero show? Let us know in the comments below!

Moreover, one of the most dangerous villains of all time, ‘ Blood Work,’ will also feature in the upcoming season. We last saw him in the 6th season of The Flash! This is because Earth-Prime: Hero’s Twilight revealed that Bloodwork is, in fact, alive and on the run! This news is still unofficial because neither the CW nor Warner Bros. have spoken up on this matter. But we know that Blood Work will return because the show’s final scenes showed ‘to be continued in the 9th season of The Flash’.

Barbarians Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plotline, Trailer: Everything We Know So Far

The 8th season recently ended its run on the CW on 29th June. In case you missed its finale, make sure to stream it because it will clear up a lot of confusion.

Where to stream the Trailer for The Flash Season 9?

As mentioned earlier, The Flash Season 9 is scheduled to premiere in 2023. So, we are very far behind from getting a trailer or even any sort of footage. But there are multiple fan-made trailers and even edits available on YouTube, which will be enough to quench your thirst for now!

The Mandalorian Season 3 Begins Filming Again

Of course, the controversial Ezra Miller won’t be returning for the 9th season as he got replaced with Grant Gustin, who did a far better job! So, that was everything you needed to know about the last season of The Flash. Stay tuned for more updates!

The Rookie Season 5 Release Date Expectations