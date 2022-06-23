The Chi Season 5 Available on Demand from June 24

Get ready to head back to the South Side of Chicago this summer as Showtime is soon releasing its hit series The Chi season 5. The season will highlight love, betrayal, and the complications that come with it, as an increased crime in the community makes everyone come together despite their differences.

Produced by 20th Television and created by Laina Waithe, the drama has had four successful seasons on the American streaming platform. It focuses on corruption, lies, and deception in the community of the South Side of Chicago. Furthermore, the series highlights the various relationships in a community and how everyone manages to stay together in a time of need.

Season 4 ended up being the network’s most-watched series with 4.2 million weekly viewers. And hence, The Chi season 5 is inevitable. So, here are all the details about it.

The Chi Season 5 Cast

The Chi season 5 will be back with a bang featuring most of the cast from the fourth season. After all, what The Chi is pretty much incomplete without them. Viewers can expect Jacob Latimore’s return as Emmett and Hannaha Hall as Tiffany. Jacob is known for his work in The Maze Runner and Collateral Beauty.

Alex Hibbert, Yolonda Ross, and Birgundi Baker will also return to play their roles as Kevin, Jada, and Kiesha, respectively. Besides these, Curtiss Cook from the West Side Story will be playing the role of Douda, and Rolando Boyce will be playing the role of Darnell.

Michael V. Epps, Luke James, and Shamon Brown Jr. are also expected to make a return. There will also be several guest stars in the fifth season, including Kandi Burruss from The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Jason Weaver from La La Anthony, and Iman Shumpert, the winner of Dancing with the Stars.

The Chi Season 5 Release Date

The official release date for The Chi season 5 is out! The season will premiere for Showtime subscribers on-demand at 9 p.m. on Friday, June 24, 2022. After this, the season’s first episode will premiere on television on Sunday, June 26, 2022.

Although, we still do not know whether the rest of the season will be released like this or if this pattern only implies the first episode. Moreover, even after four successful seasons and the fifth one on its way, there has been no word by the producers about making The Chi available for viewers in the UK.

Plot

The official plot synopsis released by Showtime for season 5 is as follows:

“This season on The Chi delves deeply into the many joys and complications of Black love: relationships, children, career, community, and self. Emmett (Jacob Latimore) and Tiff (Hannaha Hall) forge ahead as co-parents, while Tiff grows closer with Rob (Iman Shumpert). Kevin (Alex Hibbert) finds new love in an unexpected place, while Jake (Michael V. Epps) and Papa (Shamon Brown Jr.) try to resolve things with Jemma (Judae’a Brown) and Maisha (Genesis Denise Hale). New mom Kiesha (Birgundi Baker) works to build her life with baby Ronnie, while Nina (Tyla Abercrumbie) and Dre (Miriam A. Hyman) work at rebuilding their union as they support Lynae (Zara Primer). Jada (Yolonda Ross) assesses her life post-cancer and where Suede (Bernard Gilbert) fits, while Darnell (Rolando Boyce) considers the past for guidance on his future with Dom (La La Anthony). Roselyn’s (Kandi Burruss) new pet project places her at odds with Tracy (Tai Davis). Meanwhile, with a push from Douda (Curtiss Cook) and a helping hand from Shaad (Jason Weaver), Trig (Luke James) considers a political run that might help his city, but at what cost to him and his family?”

Spoiler

The previous season ended on a cliffhanger with Douda leaving the city. However, it seems like he will be back and with vicious plans. Nevertheless, he probably won’t get the chance to be mayor so soon after the recent turn of events.

Additionally, it will show Tiff and Emmett learning to share the role of being a parent and managing the kids after their separation. Moreover, Tiff can get cozy with Rob as she develops feelings for him.

Trigg will be running for mayor, but this will have its consequences. And they won’t be good!

Then there’s Jada, who has to figure her priorities out after beating cancer in the last episode. She will also have to decide Suede’s importance in her life. The entire season will be exciting and full of plot twists you didn’t see coming.

The Chi Season 5 Trailer

The official trailer for The Chi season 5 is filmed in Chicago. It features love, friendship, and drama as the people in the south side of Chicago come together to fight hurdles.

The trailer shows viewers that the upcoming season will begin right where things ended in season 4, with the community members trying to figure their personal lives out while trying to change the neighborhood. After all, the trailer makes it clear that the crime rate and violence in the South Side of Chicago have increased, and it is mandatory for something to be done to control it. It also shows Trig running for politics and gives small glimpses of Douda and Shaad. Overall the trailer indicates that no matter how diverse a community is, it must come together to spread positivity, love, and peace.

Check official trailer:

Stay tuned for more updates on The Chi season 5!