NCIS: Hawaii Season 2 Release Date Expectations on CBS

If you are an NCIS fan, then we have good news. NCIS: Hawaii season 2 has gotten the green light and will soon release on CBS. The Hawaii edition of the police procedural show first aired on the channel on 20th September 2021, and has become one of the franchise’s most viewed editions.

Created by Christopher Silber, Jan Nash, and Matt Bosack, the show has gained a 6.2 out of 10 IMDb rating. While the IMDb rating may seem average, the fans seem to enjoy the show utterly.

NCIS: Hawaii Season 2 Cast

Even though NCIS: Hawaii season 2 will soon air on the channel, there is no official statement released regarding the cast of the sophomore season. However, we can predict who may appear in the upcoming season.

As expected, our leading lady Vanessa Lachey will return as Jane Tennant, the first female special agent leading the NCIS Hawaii division. Lachey is an American actress, model, and television host. She is currently best known for hosting the popular reality T.V. shows Lov is Blind and The Ultimatum, along with her husband, Nick Lachey.

Alex Tarrant plays Kai Holman, a new NCIS recruit who recently returned home to look after his old father. Tarrant is a New Zealand-based actor who has only appeared in a handful of projects till now but has immense potential.

Noah Mills portrays Jesse Boone as second in command to Tennant and a good friend of our protagonist. Mills is a charming actor and model, ranked as one of the top 10 male models in the U.S. He is also known for his roles in the television series The Brave and The Enemy Within.

Further, we expect Yasmin Al-Bustami to return as Lucy Tara, another NCIS agent, and Whistler’s girlfriend. Jason Antoon will return as Ernie Malik, the cyber intelligence expert, and Tori Anderson will reprise his role her role as Kate Whistler, DIA officer and FBI special agent. Lastly, as part of the main cast, we have Kian Talan returning as Jane’s daughter, Alex Tennant.

Release Date

CBS has confirmed that NCIS: Hawaii Season 2 is confirmed, but they have not given an official release date for the show. According to the latest CBS schedule, there is no NCIS: Hawaii season 2 episodes on the July list. Nonetheless, fans do not need to be fully disappointed because at least there is confirmation that the show is on the channel’s 2022 list.

The show went on its summer break, so it is no surprise that the release date has been pushed back a few months. As per circulating rumors, however, the show may release on 26th September or early October. While fans may not have gotten the expected June/July drop, at least we only have to wait a few more months.

NCIS: Hawaii Season 2 Storyline

The show’s basic premise follows the NCIS team as they operate from the Pearl Harbour Field Office in Hawaii. The team is led by Special Agent Jane Tennant and investigates various military and national security threats. The NCIS franchise has always followed a procedural theme, with each new episode having a further investigation at hand.

The team has not revealed the official synopsis for NCIS: Hawaii Season 2. However, As the show moves into its second installment, we expect to see a continuation of Jane juggling her new leadership position and motherly duties. Moreover, fans may finally discover Bloom’s reason for shifting from D.C. to Hawaii. Is it associated with a dark regretful past? Season 2 may put an end to this mystery.

The actors have also shown interest in having crossovers between the various NCIS franchises, so maybe the writers will consider this. We are sure all fans are dying to see a crossover episode of their favorite detectives. The franchise has done so in the past with its other editions, so it is a real possibility of it happening.

Mills stated, “It was fun to mix the shows and know we can do that again in the future. It’s cool to know I could be a guest star on those shows. It builds our brand. I love how it played out on T.V. because it was a nice, seamless transition into a two-hour block of NCIS. I was like, Wow, this is just like a universe. We’re very far in real life, but a phone’s call away.”

We are hopeful that the team will take these suggestions into account. Whether they incorporate these suggestions in the new season or not, at least we are sure that the new season will deliver a power-packed punch.

Trailer

The trailer for NCIS: Hawaii Season 2 has not been released as of yet. Nevertheless, if the show airs sometime in September, we can expect a trailer sometime in August.