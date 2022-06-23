The Amazing Race Canada 8 Release Date – Returning on CTV

The Amazing Race Canada 8 is finally returning to CTV with ten new teams! Jon Montgomery will be hosting the upcoming 8th season, and the participants are from all races of life. We have teachers, Broadway performers, motivational speakers, and much more. But all of them have only one aim: to win the prize. But how challenging will the 8th season be? Let’s find out!

The winner of The Amazing Race Canada 8 will get the following:

Two Chevrolet Silverado ZR2’s

A world tour (sponsored by GURU Organic Energy)

A cash prize of $250,000

And, of course, the prestigious title of ‘The Amazing Race Canada’ Champions

That is undoubtedly one fantastic prize deal!

Release Date

The Amazing Race Canada 8 will be released only on CTV on 5th July 2022. Tune in to CTV on Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET/PT. You can also stream on CTV.ca or the CTV app.

Teams of The Amazing Race Canada 8

Each team this season has a dream that they want to fulfill by winning. They are all equally talented and determined. But which team will be able to conquer? Well, that is for the season finale to tell! But for now, the teams for the upcoming seasons are as follows:

Beverley and Veronica

Brendan and Connor

Cassie and Jahmeek

Catherine and Craig

Cedric and Tychon

Court and Ali

Dennis and Durrell

Franca and Nella

Jesse and Marika

Jully and Kathy

It will be better if you make yourself familiar with these teammates. Hence we got you covered!

More about Teams:

Beverly and Veronica are best friends who will run in this race together. Brendan and Connor are party lovers who are competing as brothers. Cassie and Jahmeek are an engaged couple who both share a passion for athletic activities. They sure do seem trained for their motive! Catherine and Craig go long back! They used to perform at Broadway together, and now they’ll be seen as partners in The Amazing Race Canada 8. Cedric and Tychon are a father and son duo who aspire to be the first winners from Montreal.

Court and Ali are an Indigenous couple who dream of setting goals for their generation. Dennis and Durrell are a powerpack duo who aim to become role models for people like them. Their relationship is of nephew and uncle. Franca and Nella are Filipino sisters who will be representing their immigrant families. Jesse and Marika are siblings who come from the Inuit population. And our 10th team is of July and Kathy, who are best friends. Both of them are racing to pay tribute to their deceased mothers.

Well, as you must have noticed, all of them are full of passion! May the best team win. Moreover, that was all you needed to know about the upcoming 8th season of The Amazing Race Canada. For more updates, stay tuned!