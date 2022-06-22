House of the Dragon Season 2 Release Date Confirmation

House of the Dragon is to be aired, and we speculate that it will be a huge hit. The series’ story follows the House Targaryen with a setup 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones took place. According to reports, the writing part of House of the Dragon Season 2 is already completed, and we have a confirmed release date for the first season too. The renewal of the series for House of the Dragon Season 2 was not a surprise, considering the anticipation of the fans when it comes to the first season. Now the competition in the entertainment sector is so high that, to be honest, no series is bulletproof. And here we are with the renewal of House of the Dragon. Can we be happier?

House of the Dragon Season 2 Cast

We expect all the main casts to return for House of the Dragon Season 2. The cast list includes:

Paddy Considine as King Virseys Targaryen

Olivia Cooke as Alicient Hightower

Emma D’Archy as Princess Rhaenyra

Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen

Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryo

Eve Best as Princess Rhaenys

Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower

Sonoya Mizuno as Mysaria

Fabien Frankel as Ser Criston Cole

Milly Alcock as Princess Rhaenyra

Emily Carey as Alicent Hightower

Ryan Corr as Ser Harwin

Jefferson Hall as Lord Jason Lannister

David Horovitch as Grand Maester Mellos

Graham McTavish as Ser Harrold Westerling

Matthew Needham as Larys Strong

Bill Paterson as Lord Lyman Beesbury

Gavin Spokes as Lord Lyonel Strong

House of the Dragon Season 2 Release Date

The House of the Dragon Season 1 will be airing on August 22, 2022. Even though we know that the second season is happening, there is no confirmed release date. This is not surprising because the first season has not even aired till now.

The first season of House of the Dragon took almost the entire last year and a few months of the current year to complete the filming. The second season is still in its writing phase, and we don’t know when the filming of the second season will begin. Even if the filming begins this very year, we can say that the second season will be airing in late 2023. To stay on the safer side, even the year 2024 looks like a good option for the second season. However, all these are speculations.

Development

Currently, the first season is still in its post-production phase. Also, Season 2 is in its writing phase. The working of House of the Dragon and Games of Thrones is pretty similar, where the writing of the next season starts even before the release of the next season.

Even though the second season is in its writing phase, the channels will decide whether to take the project ahead or not depending upon the reaction of the viewers. Even though House of the Dragon Season 2 is confirmed, it is not a bulletproof situation indicating that it won’t face any cancellation.

Ryan J. Condal and George R.R. Martin is the creator of the show. The series comes with a tagline, “Fire Will Reign.” The series belongs to action, adventure, drama, fantasy, and romance. Good Banana and Home Box Office are the production companies. Most of the filming of the first series took place in Monsanto, Castelo Branco, Portugal. We will update you with more information about Season 2 once the official information starts rolling in. We expect more information only after the first season’s finale episode is aired.

