The Chi Season 5 is Confirmed by Showtime

The Chi season 5 is finally official, folks! Yes, you read that right. Everyone’s fav show, the Chi, finally got an official renewal for the 5th season. In a recent tweet, Showtime, the show’s broadcaster, confirmed the renewal of The Chi for a fifth season following its Season 4 finale, which averaged 4.2 million viewers. The series is on track to become Showtime’s highest-rated series ever.

Y’all ready for Season 5 #ChiFam?! We’re back on the South Side – June 24 on @showtime. pic.twitter.com/THfs94FsEN — The Chi on Showtime (@SHOTheChi) April 19, 2022

The Chi Season 5 Release Date

The official tweet which follows the news of the show’s renewal also reveals its airing date. Season 5 will be released on Friday, June 24, 2022!

The Chi Season 5 Speculation: What’s it going to be about?

As far as we know, Douda fled the Chi in the last episode of season 4. Is Douda really going to leave? It seems unlikely. Are we really thinking that he will simply leave and not try to get rid of Trig? Are we really thinking that he will simply leave and not try to get rid of Marcus?

Rosalyn is now at the Mayor’s desk. What will she do in Douda’s absence? As Marcus awakens from his coma, will he reveal the truth about the Mayor? Considering that he is a key witness, will he be silenced?

Kevin’s family will now take care of Lynae. They are in love. Well, he likes her a lot. However, will this convenient relationship lead to youth sex or even pregnancy? And as far as Tiffany’s concerned. She’s certainly for the streets! Interestingly, she told Emmett she didn’t want an open relationship and that she would commit to him.

Meanwhile, she will be dipping out with one of her edibles clients, Rob. After being exposed to so many men, she wants more. How long until she gets caught? Is Emmett going to leave her completely once he discovers the truth? Well, we’re going to find the answer to these burning questions along with so much more in the upcoming season of the Chi.

The Chi Season 5 Cast: Who’s Coming Back?

The following series regulars have already been confirmed to return in season 5:

Alex Hibbert in the role of Kevin

Michael V. Epps portrays Jake

Jacob Latimore in the role of Emmett

In the role of Papa, Shamon Brown Jr.

Yolonda Ross in Jada

Keisha, played by Birgundi Baker

Luke James plays Trig

Tyla Abercrumbie plays Nina

As Dre, it’s Miriam A. Hyman

Jasmine Davis in the role of Imani

Hannah Hall, in the role of Tiff

Judaea Brown in the role of Jemma

Darnell, portrayed by Rolando Boyce

Jason Weaver, in the role of Shad

Tai Davis in the role of Tracy

Kandi Burruss plays Roselyn

In the role of Dom, Lala Anthony

Iman Shumpert plays Rob

As Maisha, Genesis Denise Hale

Freedom Martin as a Christian

Tabitha Brown in the role of Octavia

Lynae as Zaria Primer

Joel Steingold in the role of Marcus St. John

Jamal as Vic Mensa

Curtiss Cook in the role of Douda

In addition to them, the newly added recurring cast includes

In the role of Tierra, Nia Jervier

Carolyn Michelle Smith in the role of Deja

The Chi Season 5 Plot

Tiffany still hasn’t decided between Emmett and Dante in the fourth season, so she decides to go on without him. While Tiffany initially chooses Emmett, she later meets Rob and kisses him.

Trig obtains video evidence that shows Douda striking Marcus in order to convince him to leave town. While he is on vacation, Roselyn seems to be acting as temporary Mayor. The fourth season also marks the formalization of Christian and Keisha’s relationship.

So, we expect that Season 5 will bring many surprises for us. Moreover, the upcoming season may feature Douda and Trig. Tiffany and Rob’s relationship will make Emmett’s life difficult in the near future. Jada’s latest tests came back clear, indicating that she is in the midst of a new chapter following her last chemotherapy treatment. Season 5 will mostly explore how neighbors can remain united in their efforts to protect one another.

The Chi Season 5 Trailer

Yes, folks, a trailer is out, and you can easily watch it on YouTube. Therefore, if you still haven’t seen it, then you can watch it here too.

Editor’s pick on what to watch next:

Jackass 4.5 is coming to Netflix in May

Foundation season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer and News

Never Have I Ever Season 3 Is it Renewed or Cancelled?

My Girlfriend is an Alien Season 2 Cast, Plot, Trailer, Release Date

Nimona Will Release on Netflix in 2023