The Blacklist Season 10 Release Date Expectations on NBC

The Blacklist is a show running strong since 2013. It has completed nine seasons, and the fans are waiting for more information about The Blacklist season 10. With an IMDB rating of 8, the show is extremely popular amongst its fans. If you haven’t watched the series yet, you can start streaming it on Netflix. This crime thriller revolves around Red Reddington. He is a former U.S. Navy officer who successfully avoided capture for many years. Finally, he voluntarily surrendered him to Harold Cooper. The series belongs to the crime, drama, mystery, and thriller genres. The season first premiered back on October 4, 2013.

The Blacklist Season 10 Cast

The primary casts will be returning for The Blacklist season 10. We are expecting the following casts in the upcoming season:

James Spader as Raymond Red Reddington

Diego Klattenhoff as Donald Ressler

Harry Lennix as Harold Cooper

According to reports, Amir Arison, who plays the role of Aram Mojtabi, will be quitting the show. He has completed nine seasons of The Blacklist. However, he won’t be appearing on The Blacklist season 10. It is because he is preparing for the role of Amir in The Kite Runner. Another cast member who is leaving the show is Laura Sohn. In the series, he played the role of FBI agent Alina Park.

The Blacklist Season 10 Release Date

We know that season 10 is confirmed. A renewal of the series is happening, and the fans are pretty excited about it. The show was renewed on February 22, 2022. The ninth season of The Blacklist was renewed on January 26, 2021. The ninth season then premiered on October 21, 2022. If we expect a similar gap even in the tenth season, we can expect The Blacklist season 10 to be released in November 2022. If not in 2022, the series will be airing in early 2023.

Firstly, the release date that we have now discussed is just speculation. Still, you don’t need to worry about it. Once we lay our hands on the official release date of the tenth season, we will update the same in this section.

Plot

From the finale episode of the ninth season, we can very well speculate the plot of The Blacklist season 10. In the ninth season, the murderer of Liz Keen is dead. Therefore, we can expect the upcoming season to be about the quest for revenge for Raymond Reddington. Also, in the ninth season, Marvin Gerard said that there is a possibility of him living a life without the possibility of parole.

We might see Wujing and other criminals planning to kill Red in the upcoming season. The official synopsis of the tenth season is yet unavailable. We will update the official synopsis in this section once it is officially available.

According to different sources, Season 10 might be the finale season of the series. There is a debate of the same going on amongst the fans. At this point, there is no official confirmation about the same. In the end, we can be sure that the season will have a proper ending for sure. We believe most of the filming will again occur in Pleasantville, New York, USA. The production companies are Davis Entertainment, Universal Television, and Sony Pictures Television.

We will update you with more information about The Blacklist season 10 once the official information starts coming in. If you haven’t watched the previous season, it’s time for you to binge-watch the same on Netflix. The show has won two wins and has enjoyed 29 nominations in total.