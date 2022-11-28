The Almond and the Seahorse Release Date, Cast, Plot and Everything We Know Till Now

“The Almond and the Seahorse,” a British drama with an International cast, is scheduled to be released soon.

Tom Stern and Celyn Jones’ co-directed feature drama “The Almond and the Seahorse” has been headed forward for December 2022, as per IndieWire. Based on Kate O’Reilly’s play with the same name, the feature adaptation “The Almond and the Seahorse” subjects the story about the transformative years of human relationships in an archeologist’s (Rebel Wilson) and architect’s (Charlotte Gainsbourg) marital lives as per British Film Festival.

The article will discuss the news about The Almond and the Seahorse’s plot, cast, release date, and everything we know. So keep reading.

What is the Almond and the Seahorse About?

The Almond and the Seahorse Plot and Review

The British feature drama The Almond and the Seahorse first premiered at the Zurich Film Festival on September 26, 2022. Celyn Jones and Kate O’Reilly jointly wrote the script for the screenplay. Here we will update the plot of The Almond and the Seahorse as revealed by the British Film Festival.

The play “The Almond and the Seahorse” entails a story about post-traumatic events and their subsequent effects on human relationships, as the site reads.

Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) and its substantial post-suffering on both the patients Joe (Celyn Jones) and Gwen (Trine Dyrholm) and their relatives will be the main theme of the plot. Meanwhile, the main characters, played by Rebel Wilson and Charlotte Gainsbourg, aside from the TBI sufferers, will struggle with the gradual loss in their partners’ memories.

Alongside all this suffering, the story will take a turn in Rebel’s Sara and Charlotte’s architect characters’ lives. For instance, both the characters, in their disconsolate situations, are presented as confined within a new relation (seemingly, of an enforced identity crisis), the LGBTQ.

Consequently, there can be observed an ongoing practice of an irrational acceptance of psychologically absurd identities like homosexuality at the stake of the biological anatomy of man. Henceforth, as the trailer reveals, The Almond and The Seahorse dispenses not only glimpses of the post-traumatic events but also portrays the futuristic traumatic events that are blindly promised to the western and the global world at large.

The Almond and the Seahorse Cast

Interestingly, the British drama The Almond and the Seahorse presents the international cast Rebel Wilson (an Australian actress) and Charlotte Gainsbourg (a British-French actress). Alongside these international actresses, the series cast Celyn Jones (serving as director and writer for the script) and Meera Syal (an English actress), as per the British Film Festival.

Rebel Wilson will play the role of an archaeologist Sarah, Joe’s wife. Meanwhile, a surviving TBI patient, Joe, will be played by Celyn Jones. Alongside Jones, Trine Dyrholm will perform the similar character of a TBI patient as Gwen. Additionally, the supporting role of an architect, living a long journey with her partner Gwen, will be played by Charlotte Gainsbourg. At the same time, Meera Syal will join them on the psychological plane, per the official trailer.

“What happens when you’re ambushed by time? An archaeologist and an architect fight to re-imagine a future after traumatic brain injury leaves them adrift from the people they love.”

Here is an official teaser revealing glimpses of the inside story of The Almond and the Seahorse. The official release for the jointly written series has been confirmed for December 16, 2022, as per IndieWire. Also, this traumatic story about the loss (of old love) and the gain of a new irrational identity under the shade of love providing a blind escape will be premiered on AppleTV+ and Prime Video, meanwhile having a release for selected theaters, as per IndieWire.

