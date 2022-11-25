Queen Sugar Season 8 – Is it Renewed or Canceled by Hulu?

Queen Sugar Season 8, OWN’s tv adaptation, has not been renewed.

Oprah Winfrey Network’s Queen Sugar, an intelligibly produced drama encountering culturally conflicted narratives, is not renewing for season 8, as per Deadline. Though the series Queen Sugar Season 8 has not been granted with a renewal status, still having a query for its renewal is assertive of the series’ success since 2016.

On 16th of November 2022, the creator of the series Ava DuVernay officially announced the news about the closing of the series Queen Sugar, as per Deadline. DuVernay considered the news as a “radical act,” alongside declared the series Queen Sugar, in an appreciative tone, as a “testament” and felt proud for her team.

The series Queen Sugar was brought to the screen as Natalie Baszile novel adaptation. Considerably, the series marked a great success in the media world with its completely female directorial team. As“Sunday Morning” contributor Mark Whitaker exclusively talks with Ava DuVernay, the creator of the series, and many of her directorial team members. And the exclusive interview was tagged on the CBS News site with an appreciation for DuVernay that:

“Ava DuVernay, the creator of “Queen Sugar,” laid down a pioneering directive for her TV series: To hire only female directors, in an industry where women, particularly women of color, have had few inroads.”

As the series is continually on board for its success while presently running it is Season 7. It is now being asked whether the series Queen Sugar is renewing or not? So let the article be answering your concerns!

Will there be the Queen Sugar Season 8?

Interestingly, the series Queen Sugar Season 8 has been updated with no renewal status, as per Ava DuVernay confirmation. Previously, Queen Sugar, a remarkable and an exceptional production of the Oprah Winfrey Network, critically reached the national debates of the United States with its content.

For instance, the series Queen Sugar, Ava’s creation, brought its differently stated narration of the cultural issues like racial profiling and inheritance issues, police brutality, and the national anthem, that are considerably polarized within the media shows, as noticed.

Critical Reception for the Queen Sugar

On the show’s critically elevated portrayal of long debated issues of the US, Ronda Racha Penrice critically perceived the series as the whole team’s successful production. As she writes:

“OWN’s willingness to support a show like “Queen Sugar” as it confronts such polarizing issues as national anthem protests and police brutality — from a black perspective — is atypical.”

Is there a renewal of Queen Sugar in 2022?

For now, OWN’s Queen Sugar is presently on the air with Season 7, which has already marked the cancellation of Season 8. Season 7 premiered this year in the month of September with its 13-episode-long storyline. Recently, the series Queen Sugar Season 7 second last episode, titled “Be and Be Better,” has been aired. People can watch the series online on Oprah’s official site. Also, the series Queen Sugar can be accessed on Hulu Plus, as per TV GUIDE.

