Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Is Release Date Confirmed by Paramount?

Speculations about Sonic the Hedgehog 3 are on the rise after the release of the second installment on April 8. Sonic the Hedgehog was naturally loved by fans ever since it was a game. The cinematic adaptation since the first movie has been the icing on top and subsequently, the movies have received a great positive reception just like the games.

So, if you have watched Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and want to know if there will be a Sonic the Hedgehog threequel releasing any time soon, keep on reading.

Has Paramount confirmed Sonic the Hedgehog 3?

Sonic the Hedgehog and its sequel were released two years apart. The first installment premiered in February 2020. However, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 was recently released a few days ago on April 8.

The highest-grossing film adaptation received a much better response which makes fans excited about the threequel that has been confirmed. Much of the storyline from the video games are yet to be covered. So it’s safe to say Part 3 might possibly be already in the works.

Is there a Release Date for Sonic the Hedgehog 3?

The good news is that Paramount has confirmed the production of Sonic the Hedgehog 3. Unfortunately, judging from the release of previous installments, the movie could also take significant time in its production. The earliest possible release could be at the end of 2023. We are guessing the Sonic franchise is more fit for summer so early 2024 could also be a possible window for the release.

What could Delay Production?

There is a possibility that the setbacks faced by Sonic the Hedgehog and its sequel might not repeat with Sonic the Hedgehog 3. However, anything can delay production and nothing can be said at the moment. Despite no information on a release date, fans are rejoicing at the announcement of Part 3’s production. Paramount seems to be confident in the Sonic franchise given their readiness in confirming the third sequel.

Jim Carrey’s Retirement

Some bad news with the confirmation of Sonic the Hedgehog 3 has disheartened fans. Following Jim Carrey’s retirement, it is uncertain if he will voice Dr. Robotnik in the upcoming film. Fans worldwide are deeply stumped by the news. We wonder what this means for the franchise. Surely, Jim Carrey being in the voice cast was a significant selling point.

Cast

However, luckily most of the previous cast will be returning for Part 3. Sonic the Hedgehog will be voiced by the legendary Ben Schwartz. Colleen O’Shaughnessey and Idris Elba will be joining him in the voice cast as Miles “Tails” and Knuckles respectively.

What should we expect from Sonic the Hedgehog 3?

There is a lot in store for Sonic the Hedgehog 3 to explore. With the first two installments setting the standard, fans are expecting the movie to be just as promising. In Sonic the Hedgehog 2, we experience Sonic’s action-packed tale as he fights Dr. Robotnik to save Earth.

Shadow the Hedgehog

A glimpse of another character, Shadow the Hedgehog, reveals a new focus for Sonic the Hedgehog 3. Sonic has previously teamed up with Miles and Knuckles to save Master Emerald with a lot more happening on the side. The third installment will explore their interesting adventures together as they fight off the new antiheroes. Fans are super excited about Shadow’s character and his partner Rouge the bat.

Part 3 will be an exemplary treat for the video game lovers of the franchise.

