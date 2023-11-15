Song Joong-ki wife and he keep amusing fans through their effusive display of love. South Korean actor Song Joong-ki, who made waves on the internet due to his second marriage to English actress Katy Louise Saunders, has again caught the attention of media outlets. But this time, his affection for his beautiful wife is getting extensive coverage. To know the details, you must stay patient and keep reading the article. So, without further ado, let’s jump into it.

Song Joong-ki Wife: Affection for Katy at Sister’s Wedding

At his sister’s wedding in Seoul, South Korea, Song Jong-ki expressed extreme admiration and love for his wife, Katy Louise Saunders. In the viral videos and pictures from the event, the celebrated South Korean actor can be seen gushing over his wife. He constantly kept his arms wrapped around her waist to keep her close. Also, he seemed lost in her blissful smile, as the cameras hardly caught him taking his eyes away from Katy the whole time.

Song Joong Ki and his wife Katy in her sister’s wedding ceremony ♥️♥️♥️. The Most Beautiful, Awesome and Lovely Couple 🥰🥰♥️♥️♥️. God Bless them with Lots of Love ♥️♥️♥️. #SongJoongKi #송중기 pic.twitter.com/upzGNRCw9c — Vincenzo | Song Joong Ki 송중기♥️😍 (@eshani09) October 14, 2023

After welcoming their baby boy in June 2023, that was the couple’s first appearance since June. The star of the historical coming-of-age drama Sungkyunkwan Scandal looked debonair in a black suit and tie, which he paired with a crisp white shirt. On the contrary, Song Joong-ki wife wore a classy black-and-white gingham-patterned co-ord set. The new mom complemented the look with a matching long coat, a black handbag, and black stiletto heels.

Some Information About Katy Louise Saunders

On July 21, 1984, Katy Louise Saunders was born in London, United Kingdom. Katy attended the prestigious Bocconi University in Milan, Italy. She opted for acting as a profession and has showcased her acting flair in dramas and films. Song Joong-ki wife is famous for her roles in The Borgia (2006), Third Person (2013), and Virgin Territory (2007).

How Did the Couple Meet?

After Joong-ki finished shooting the drama Vincenzo, which aired in 2021, the pair met for the first time in Italy, thanks to a familiar acquaintance. The fact that he was dating a British actor was confirmed last year and caused quite a stir in the media. After dating for some time to understand each other better, earlier this year, Song Joong-Ki got married to Katy Louise Saunders. It is his second marriage. Since then, they have been inseparable and have been spotted together many times. However, he shared this news with his fans on his official fan cafe in a letter. That was not it; along with information about his nuptials, he also surprised his admirers with the news of his wife’s pregnancy. Also, the “Vincenzo” actor’s agency, HighZium Studio, corroborated the news while in conversation with CNN.

In addition, Song Joong-ki articulated his thoughts and emotions in a note. He wrote, “Today, I am greeting you because I want to share a promise that is more happy and valuable to me than anything. I have promised to continue living together with Katy Louise Saunders, who has supported me and who I have spent valuable time with while cherishing each other. She has a kind heart, and she has lived her life passionately. She is a sensible and amazing person to the point that I revere her. Thanks to her, I am becoming a better person.”

The Heartthrob Couple Welcomed Their First Child

Mr. and Mrs. Joong-ki were blessed with a baby boy in Rome, Italy, on June 14, 2023. He was elated to share the news of his life’s biggest blessing with his supporters. He was with his wife during the childbirth to give her emotional strength. Now, with a grateful heart, he is devotedly taking care of his family, and everyone has glimpsed his unwavering love for his partner on his sister’s big day.

Moreover, his letter read: “I wanted to come onto the fan cafe because I have another dream-like announcement that I wanted to share with my fans first. I’m currently in Italy. I welcome my first child with my wife in her hometown, Rome. It’s a healthy son.”

The Reborn Rich actor continued, “With both the son and mother healthy, I am so thankful that I can happily care for my family. This is the most precious gift to us, a married couple who have dreamed about a happy family our entire lives.

Who Is Song Joong-ki?

Song Joong-ki is a well-known actor in the South Korean entertainment industry. Since joining the cast of the hit South Korean variety program “Running Man” in the late 2000s, he has become one of the country’s most well-known and successful performers.

He rose to stardom during that period. He has starred in numerous well-received Korean dramas, such as “Sungkyunkwan Scandal,” “A Werewolf Boy,” and “Descendants of the Sun.” All of them were tremendous economic and critical successes in South Korea and other countries worldwide. Song Joong-Ki is a famous actor admired for his good looks, charming attitude, and acting mastery. He is widely recognized as one of the most talented performers of his generation in South Korea. He has received several accolades and awards in recognition of his work.

Song Joong-ki’s First Wife

Song Joong-Ki’s first wife was also a renowned South Korean actress, Song Hye-Kyo. They wed in 2017; however, the pair announced their divorce in 2019. Their fans were distraught at the announcement of their separation.

Moreover, as a famous actress, her primary roles in top-notch Korean dramas from the early 2000s, including “Autumn in My Heart,” “All In,” and “Full House,” were primarily responsible for her meteoric rise to stardom. Since then, she has carved out a niche for herself as one of the most illustrious and accomplished actors in South Korea. In addition, she has been honored with multiple accolades for her work in the showbiz industry.

