Is there a Sing 3? What is its Release Date, Cast, Plot and Trailer

Here’s everything you need to know about Sing 3!

Illumination Entertainment came up with the idea of an X-factor style show and has already brought it to life via two movies, Sing and Sing 2. Both animated films were a massive success, with Sing 2 crossing $400 million just at the U.S. box office. Thus, it is no surprise that viewers who have already watched both movies look forward to seeing Buster Moon and co once again in a Sing 3.

So, when can you expect a Sing 3? Is it already in the works? Here is everything you need to know!

Is there a Sing 3?

No official announcement or Sing 3 has been shared yet by Illumination Entertainment. The studio has not renewed the movie for another part.

However, it seems like the cast is ready to return. Matthew McConaughey, who plays the role of Buster Moon, has spoken about the future of his role and what viewers can expect in an interview with CinemaBlend. He was questioned about his opinion regarding Buster not singing in any of the two movies. McConaughey’s reply to it was as follows:

“Maybe Sing 3, but it wasn’t in this one, and a lot of people have been saying that and I’m like, that’s right, Buster Moon should sing, whistle, diddy, hum, dance, something. Oh, that’d be super fun. That could be it. Bring it up to the director. I’m with you. You hear that, Garth?”

His reply has indeed ignited the fans’ ray of hope for a threequel. And hopefully, the production team will listen to Mathew’s idea for his character and the fans’ constant pleas for a new movie soon and give us all good news.

Sing 3 Release Date

It took Sing 2 a year to get renewed after the first movie’s release and, overall, five years to get released for fans to watch. Hence, Sing 3 may follow the same pattern and get released in 2027.

Even if the movie doesn’t get greenlit, the animation studio cannot just let go of their hit movies. So, they might release a spin-off around one of the Sing characters. We will let you know whatever they decide to do once it is confirmed.

Sing 3 Cast

If Illumination decides to renew Sing 3, viewers will probably get to see their favourite old cast members return. This would include the following:

Matthew McConaughey as Buster

Reese Witherspoon as Rosita

Scarlett Johansson as Ash

Peter Serafinowicz as Big Daddy

Taron Egerton as Johnny

Tori Kelly as Meena

Eric André as Darius

Nick Kroll as Gunter

Nick Offerman as Norman

Garth Jennings as Miss Crawly

Adam Buxton as Klaus Kickenklober

Chelsea Peretti as Suki

Letitia Wright as Nooshy

Additionally, some new cast members will also lend their voices to the threequel as new animals will join Buster’s theatrical troupe.

Plot

When Sing 3 gets confirmed, get ready to see Buster and his troupe return for a new adventure. This time too, the team will try to increase their success and become more popular. Buster will finally experience the fame he has always wanted at Redshore City.

It will show how hard Buster will work to maintain the show’s popularity at the major theatre. And probably by the movie’s end, Buster and co will realize that becoming famous is not everything in life. Furthermore, Sing 3 will also highlight the show’s core values that revolve around staying true to yourself and never giving up on your dreams. More details on the plot will be available once Sing 3 goes into production.

Is there a Trailer?

Since the future of Sing 3 is uncertain, viewers can expect the Sing 3 trailer not to release for another few years. The trailer will become available for streaming only after the movie has been greenlit.

Are you looking forward to Sing 3? What do you think will happen in it? Let us know in the comments below!