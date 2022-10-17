Dune Part 2 Release Date Moved Further Again

The Denis Villeneuve-directed sequel, Dune Part 2, is arriving two weeks earlier and here’s everything you need to know about it!

The Marvel movie Blade has been paused as the producers’ search for a new director. Its November 2023 release date has been pushed back.

Dune Part 2 will take the release window of Blade. The sequel will arrive ahead of its original release date! So how soon can we expect to see Dune Part 2? What is the exact release date? Keep on reading to find out.

Dune Part 2 Release Date

Dune Part 2 was confirmed for production a few days after the release of Dune Part 1 on October 26. Director Denis Villeneuve announced the news saying that Legendary Entertainment and Warner Bros. have green-lit Dune Part 2 to begin production. He also thanked fans and cast members for making his dream of adapting Frank Herbert’s ‘Dune’ into a movie series.

Production began in July 2022 as Warner Bros confirmed that it is officially underway. Its shooting took place in Budapest, Jordan, Abu Dhabi, and Italy.

The release date for the sequel was initially set for October 2023. However, it was pushed back to November 17. Now, with the release of Blade pushed back, Dune Part 2 will release sooner than expected! It will come out on November 3, 2023.

The movie will exclusively premiere in theatres. It will not be immediately released on HBO max, unlike its predecessor.

Is Rainbow Six Siege Crossplay or Not?

Crash Bandicoot 4 Teased for Game Awards, May Release This Month?!

Dune Part 2 Plot

The official synopsis for the movie reads,

“This follow-up film will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavours to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.”

Paul and the Fremen will form an alliance, and he will continue his mission to avenge his father’s death. His main goal is to bring justice and kill those who tried to kill his family.

As part of his mission, Paul will become a mythical messiah figure and assemble an army of Fremens. He will lead them into battle with the ruthless Harkonnen and bring it down.

What is FIFA 23 Rulebreakers Release Date?

How to Play Shiba Eternity?

Dune Part 2 Cast

The cast for Dune Part 2 will include several actors from Part 1, including,

Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides- The male protagonist who is the leader of the House of Atreides.

Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica- Paul’s mother.

Zendaya as Chani- Paul’s love interest, who is part of the Fremen.

Javier Bardem as Stilgar- The leader of the Fremen.

Stellan Skarsgård as Baron Vladimir Harkonnen- The House Harkonnen leader. He is an enemy of the House Atreides.

Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck- The weapons master at House Atreides.

Dave Bautista as Count Glossu Rabban Harkonnen- Baron Harkonnen’s nephew.

Charlotte Rampling as Reverend Mother Mohiam- The Benne Gesserit Truthsayer who works for Padishah Emperor Shaddam Corrino IV.

Stephen McKinley Henderson as Thufir Hawat- The House Atreides’ mentat.

New Cast

The following new actors will also join the cast for Dune Part 2.

Souheila Yacoub as Shishakli- A Fremen.

Léa Seydoux as Lady Margot- She serves the Sisterhood.

Christopher Walken as Emperor Shaddam IV- He is the ruler of the universe who was initially responsible for sending the Atreides family to Arrakis.

Austin Butler as Feyd-Rautha- He is the heir of the Harkonnen empire and Baron Vladimir Harkonnen’s evil nephew.

Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan- the eldest daughter of Emperor Shaddam IV

Is there a Trailer?

Unfortunately, there is no trailer for Dune Part 2 as of now. However, we will be sure to update you as soon as it releases.

SIMULACRA 3 Will Release on October 25!

Frequently Asked Questions

Will there be a third part?

Director Villeneuve always wanted to adapt the Dune novel into two parts. Thus, there will be no third part, and the storyline will wrap up in Part 2.

However, he may adopt the other Dune books into movies in the future. In fact, Villeneuve has expressed interest in adapting the sequel novel titled “Dune Messiah” into a movie!

When will Dune Part 2 come on HBO Max?

The release of the upcoming sequel depends upon the theatrical window, which has not been confirmed as of yet. However, the industry norm is 45 days. Thus, the movie may debut on HBO max in December 2023.