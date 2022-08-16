Is Shakira Pregnant Again?

I mean who does not know the hugely successful Colombian pop singer, Shakira? She is a legend that has enraptured the hearts’ of fans around the world with her amazing music. A versatile singer to say the least and without a doubt a top notch dancer. Still to this day, I do not think that there has been a person who was ever like her. Someone who has, more or less, matched her level of intensity and passion that she showcases in doing what she loves. And to think of it, the people who used to make fun of her would have never ever thought that what appeared to them as a “Goat”, would one day be the voice of the nation. The thriving singer must have left them speechless with her increasing popularity and countless accolades that she received with every passing day. And to be honest with you, she deserves every bit of that praise and appreciation. Seeing that she is still going strong even after so many years. Considering that, it is safe to say that our beloved singer has aged gracefully and is still winning hearts with her work. However, things might be a little rough for her now. As she is going through a very publicised divorce and now these pregnancy rumours circulating around the internet are no help. I know what is the main question in all of your minds; is Shakira pregnant?

Well, we have compiled all the details to let you have firsthand knowledge!

Who is Shakira?

Before tackling the rumours, lets first have a brief overview about Shakira’s background and her achievements:

Personal Background:

Shakira’s full name is Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll.

She was born on February 2, 1977 in Barranquilla, Colombia.

The singer has a Lebanese father and a native Colombian mother.

As a result of her cultural background, she started belly dancing at an early age.

Besides that, she began writing songs and taking part in talent competitions at the age of 10.

Moreover, a local theatre producer helped her land an audition with a Sony Corp. executive in 1990.

Professional Background:

Early Work:

The Colombian musician gathered immense success in both Spanish and English speaking markets.

She was also one of the most successful Latin American artists in the early 2000s.

Moreover, she has also been called the “Queen of Latin Music” because of her talent for musical versatility.

Surprisingly enough, she made her debut with Sony Music Colombia when she was just 13 years old.

However, her first two albums, Magia (1991) and Peligro (1993), did not do quite well in the market and were a commercial failure.

But the disappointment was short-lived, seeing that she rose to prominence in Hispanic countries with her next albums: Pies Descalzos (1995) and Dónde Están los Ladrones? (1998).

Her fifth album, Laundry Service (2001), successfully made it into the English speaking market. Also, her said album grossed over 13 million copies around the world.

Her singles “Whenever, Wherever” and “Underneath Your Clothes” were received greatly in the international market.

Subsequently, giving her the reputation of a leading crossover artist.

Broadcast Music, Inc., regarded Shakira as a “pioneer” for the extended global reach of Latino singers.

Is Zendaya pregnant?

Is Jaden Smith Gay?

Career Solidification:

Her career further strengthened with the success of her Spanish albums that topped the Billboard Top Latin Albums chart. They were also certified diamond (Latin) by the Recording Industry Association of America:

Fijación Oral, Vol. 1 (2005)

Sale el Sol (2010), and

El Dorado (2017)

Besides these albums, her English albums were also certified gold, platinum, or multi-platinum globally:

Oral Fixation, Vol. 2 (2005)

She Wolf (2009), and

Shakira (2014)

Also, many of her songs have charted at number one in multiple countries as well:

La Tortura

Hips Don’t Lie

Beautiful Liar

Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)

Loca, and

Chantaje

Furthermore, she was also a coach on two seasons of the American singing competition television series; The Voice (2013–2014).

Awards and Achievements:

Shakira has sold over 80 million records,

Forbes Colombia reported her as the top-selling female Latin artist of all time in 2018.

The artist was also named as the Top Female Latin Artist of the Decade by Billboard twice (2000s and 2010s).

She was also appointed to the President’s Advisory Commission on Educational Excellence for Hispanics in the US in 201

As well as to the Chevalier of the Order of Arts and Letters by the French government in 2012.

Iza Calzado is pregnant: She Made it official on Her 40th Birthday

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson broke-up after nine months of dating

Over the passage of time, she has received numerous awards. Seeing that she has received:

Three Grammy Awards.

Twelve Latin Grammy Awards.

Four MTV Video Music Awards.

Seven Billboard Music Awards.

Thirty-nine Billboard Latin Music Awards

Six Guinness World Records

A star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year and Harvard Foundation Artist of the Year awards in 2011.

Is Shakira Pregnant?

Shakira’s recent appearance on the NBC television program has ignited countless rumours. People are speculating that she may or may not be pregnant. Moreover, the internet is going crazy with this news. Considering the fact that it is subsequently adding fuel to this suspicion by spreading this news more and more.

Surprisingly enough, all of this started with just her dancing in the show to delineate that the forty five year old hips (still) do not lie! But, of course, people took a different turn and assumed that she was pregnant. Seeing that, her belly seemed a little protruded while she was dancing. Which can, more or less, be interpreted as a sign of pregnancy.

However, what people missed while assuming this is that it could also indicate that her body is probably changing:

It does not necessarily mean that Shakira is pregnant.

Instead, it could also mean that she is laying low on her diet (which is not a bad thing at all) and is probably having a food belly.

Either way, it is her business. We should not be poking our nose in her business whether the news is true or not.

Shakira Pregnant: Did She Confirm Her Pregnancy?

Even though fans have flooded the social media with their supposed thoughts on the matter and how the pregnancy can be legit. Seeing that they have the dancing video and Shakira’s pronounced belly as proof. The Colombian musician, on the other hand, has made no comment in this regard and has kept her silence ever since the rumours started spreading like wildfire.

Is Vin Diesel GAY: Check Every Rumors about the Celebrity

While, her silence may make people believe it even more that their hunch is right. There is a high possibility that it could also mean otherwise. Considering that she is going through a divorce and might not want to become a part of a newfound drama.

But if the news is seemingly true, we have nothing but to say congratulations to the singer.

Shakira Pregnant: How Will She Be As A Mom?

Being pregnant is not something new for her. She is already a mom of two and it is needless to say that she is a great mom. Seeing that her main priority has always been the well-being of her two children; Milan and Sasha.

She once shared her views with Made For Moms about her experience as a mother that:

“I have like a little teacher in me and I really love and enjoy reading to my kids and they like learning too. It’s a good relationship because Milan is very eager to learn. He loves letters, he loves numbers, and I think every kid does if you present it to them as a game, if you present it with joy”.

If Shakira is pregnant again, she will most definitely be an amazing mom.