Is Vin Diesel GAY: Check Every Rumors about the Celebrity

Vin Diesel is one of the world’s highest-grossing actors. Time after time, he becomes the talk of the town, be it for rumours or for his upcoming movies. For now, Vin Diesel’s name is surfacing on the internet because of a rumour saying, “is Vin Diesel gay?” These rumours have been going around for as long as more than a decade now. Vin Diesel, who is famous for XXX and the Fast and Furious series, falls under these rumours more so because he chooses to keep his professional and private lives separate. He is infamously guarded when it comes to his romantic relationships. Like all actors, fans are very much interested in the love lives of their favourite actors. Moreover, it is the same for Vin Diesel as he is an A-list actor in Hollywood and a favourite of fans, not only in the US but worldwide.

Is Vin Diesel Gay?

Vin Diesel (who plays Dominic Toretto in the Fast and Furious series) has been slamming gay rumours for years now. It has been almost two decades, and these rumours keep surfacing time after time. These rumours date back to when he starred in XXX in the year 2002. For the longest time, fans not only follow their favourite actors and their movies instead they also pry on their love life.

Vin Diesel was no exception. He became the center of attention when fans started noticing that he was not spotted with any lady for a long time. He was romantically involved with Michelle Rodriguez in the year 2001 last. And after that, till 2006, he was allegedly single. While Vin Diesel does not like to display his private life, this gave the public all the more reasons to spread rumours, Is Vin Diesel Gay?

False rumours calling Vin Diesel gay finally came to an in 2007 when he tied the knot with Paloma Jimenez. At that time, the public got the answer that Vin Diesel was not gay. Vin Diesel slammed these rumours once with a statement:

“I’m not gonna put it out there on a magazine cover like some other actors.”I come from the Harrison Ford, Marlon Brando, Robert De Niro, Al Pacino code of silence.”

Diesel finds it preferable to date in Europe, where he’s not as easily recognized. Moreover, he thinks celebrities dating other celebrities are just asking for trouble.

Vin Diesel’s Dating Profile

Vin Diesel dated his co-star Michelle Rodriguez. They both starred in Fast and Furious together. They dated in the year 2001. However, later on, things didn’t work out, and they called it quits. After this, Vin Diesel either went on a dating hiatus till 2006 or he didn’t publicly date anyone during this period.

Nevertheless, Vin started dating Pamela Jimenez and has been married to her since 2007. The couple has been going strong for 14 years. Vin and Pamela have three children together, one son and two daughters:

Hania Riley Sinclair was born in April of 2008

Vincent Sinclair was born in 2010

Pauline Sinclair was born in March of 2015. She was named after the late Paul Walker. Walker and Diesel were friends and co-stars in Fast and Furious.

Bio of Vin Diesel

Vin Diesel is his professional name, while Mark Sinclair is his birth name. He is an American actor, producer, screenwriter as well as director. He plays Dominic Toretto in the Fast and Furious saga and is famous for it.

Vin was born in California on July 18, 1967. He was brought up by his mother, Delora Sherleen and his stepfather, Irving Vincent, in New York City. Vin went to Hunter College and joined the theatre in his teenage days. He studied creative writing at college, which inspired him to write screenplays.

The answer to the question, “ Is Vin Diesel Gay?” as of yet is NO. Vin Diesel himself has not claimed to be gay, and until then, these will be just rumours.