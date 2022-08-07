Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson broke-up after nine months of dating

After only nine months of dating, the couple has called it off. The IT couple made several headlines in just a few months of their relationship. The fans were quite shocked to find out about this news. However, as this kind of news is quite normal for celebrities, we need to cross-check if it is just a rumour or not. Continue reading the article to find out whether Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are still together.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson breakup

This news can’t be a rumour because the couple themselves broke this sad news to the fans. They decided on this matter this week only. According to the official reports, they had to part ways because of their hectic schedules, which did not allow them to be together for much time. They might not be together as each other’s significant halves, but they have announced to always be good friends.

Neither Kim Kardashian nor Pete Davidson has revealed further information regarding the breakup. Currently, Pete is in Australia for his film titled ‘Wizards’ meanwhile Kim is with her children in Los Angeles. This break-up does not have anything to do with Kanye West. The insiders have revealed that Kanye West and Kim Kardashian happily raise their children together. And their divorce is also heading forward at a positive rate. So, this means that story is done for!

Some fans are shocked that their relationship lasted so long because of their dating history with Pete Davidson. The Twitter nation did not let go of this as well. The memes and tweets are unstoppable. Well, now that Pete Davidson is in the dating pool again, who will be his next lady? Stay tuned to find out!

